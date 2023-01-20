Read full article on original website
cbs17
50 firefighters battled massive blaze at North Raleigh office building; fire took 1 hour to get under control
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire at an office building in North Raleigh late Friday night took about an hour to get under control with dozens of firefighters at the scene, officials say. Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, a fire broke out at 1100 Logger Court, which is...
counton2.com
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
cbs17
Woman hits Spring Hope customers with car after being denied entry, police say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department. On Saturday shortly before midnight, Spring Hope police officers heard several gunshots coming from the Branch and...
WRAL
Report: Man said he had heart problems after officers used a Taser on him outside Raleigh business
RALEIGH, N.C. — A five-day report released Monday states Darryl Williams, who died Jan. 17 while police officers were attempting to take him into custody, yelled that he had a heart condition as a Taser was used to detain him. According to the report, officers were patrolling the businesses...
cbs17
Fort Bragg soldier says porch pirate stole package of great grandfather’s WWI military items, offers $500 reward
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier living in Fayetteville is offering a $500 reward after he said someone stole a package containing his great grandfather’s World War I military items. Ben White said the box on his porch contained the following items of his great-grandfather’s:
cbs17
Adult, child seriously hurt in crash on I-87; child was not wearing seatbelt, troopers say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said an adult and a child were seriously hurt in a crash on I-87 Sunday morning. At about 10 a.m., troopers said they were called to I-87 southbound near Rolesville Road in response to a crash. They...
Chapel Hill police find missing woman
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Sunday morning for Lydia Terry Upchurch, 78, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Upchurch was safely located Sunday evening around 6 p.m. The Chapel Hill Police Department asked for the...
Man arrested in Graham after dragging victim by their own car while stealing it
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection to dragging a victim with their car while stealing it from the KC Quickie Mart Friday, according to Graham police. The incident happened Tuesday on 312 Providence Road at 7:34 p.m. The victim was exiting the Quickie Mart when they...
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
cbs17
PHOTOS: 33 cars broken into, 1 SUV stolen in just 2 hours in central NC city, officials say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in one central North Carolina city are reminding drivers to lock their car doors after 33 vehicles had items taken and one SUV was stolen overnight last week. The widespread thefts happened Monday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. when thieves targeted cars parked...
WRAL
chapelboro.com
UPDATE: Chapel Hill Police Locate Missing Senior Citizen
**UPDATE: At 6:25 p.m., the Chapel Hill PD announced that Lydia Upchurch had been safely located, thanking the “many agencies from across the state” that joined in the search.**. The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding an elderly woman last seen...
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
WRAL
Raleigh firefighters respond to major fire off Falls of Neuse Road
Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames on Friday night. Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames on Friday night.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Murder Arrest, School Survey, Bacot’s Big Night
In today’s news: Chapel Hill police arrest three in a recent murder, Orange County Schools survey parents, and Armando Bacot sets records.
cbs17
‘Local landmark’ 8-foot gorilla moves to new home in Wake Forest; families excited it stays in the town
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla that used to sit off of South Main St. in Wake Forest now has a new home, and one lucky family got to see it arrive. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla, which used to stand outside of Hoy Auction, was auctioned off on Sunday.
'A good spirit': Friends and family hold balloon release, vigil for Darryl Williams
Friends, family and community members hold vigil for Darryl Williams who died while in custody of Raleigh police.
WRAL
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
WXII 12
"I don’t want to keep moving from place to place and just stay in one home," teenager in foster care longs to get adopted
N.C. — Jayden is a shy and sweet 14-year-old boy who is hopeful foster care will be just a temporary part of his life. "It would mean a lot, I don’t want to keep moving from place to place and just stay in one home," Jayden said. He...
