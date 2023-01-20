Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed
Tony Pollard was knocked out of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers with an injury, and now we have more details about the injury. The Cowboys running back suffered a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain while being brought down on a tackle late in... The post Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'Window of opportunity is now': Jaguars' Doug Pederson wraps season, talks future optimism
Lockers have been emptied out, physicals completed and players, coaches and staff have officially made their way to the exits as the Jaguars conclude their season. In just a calendar year, Jacksonville went from one of the worst teams in the league to one of four teams remaining in the AFC, falling short of continuing their run after a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Bills' Allen seeks 'rest and recovery' as he gauges elbow injury
Telling reporters on Monday that "rest and recovery is gonna be really good for it," Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen addressed an elbow injury in detail after the Bills' season ended with a loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.
Greg Olsen Isn’t Making Things Easy for Fox When It Comes to the Tom Brady Situation
The Fox lead NFL analyst has had an outstanding postseason. 1. “Fine. Bench me. But I’m gonna make it hard as s--- for you to bench me.”. That was Fox NFL analyst Greg Olsen on the SI Media Podcast just over a month ago when talking about the prospect of Tom Brady replacing him in the booth whenever the legendary quarterback retires.
Eagles’ Social Media Team Trashes Giants After Playoff Rout
Philadelphia had fun after its 38-7 win over New York. The Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC championship game with a dominant win over the rival Giants on Saturday night. Philadelphia maintained control the entire game, taking a 28-0 halftime lead on its way to a 38-7 victory. The...
USC football: Trojans offer elite 2026 quarterback
USC has officially entered the Julian Lewis sweepstakes
Titans introduce new GM Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE — Ran Carthon looked up, pausing before answering a question his aunt warned would come. He is the first Black general manager in the history of the Tennessee Titans, a franchise founded in 1960 as the then-Houston Oilers in the original American Football League. “I understand I’m standing on the shoulders of giants, and there have been […]
Trey Mancini planning to move around playing field with Cubs
Trey Mancini said Monday that he's willing to play whatever positions the Cubs want him at this season.
Snowfall in Forecast for Bengals-Bills Divisional Playoff Game
For yet another time this year, inclement weather could impact a Bills home game. Snow is in the forecast in Buffalo for the divisional round playoff game against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The town of Orchard Park, home to Highmark Stadium, is expected to receive approximately one to three inches of snow, beginning around 1 p.m. ET and lasting until about 6 p.m.
Jags’ Josh Allen Makes Bold Statement Ahead of Divisional Game
The defensive end is confident entering the game. After starting the season 3–7, the Jaguars have surprised the NFL by making it to the AFC divisional round. Yet, Jacksonville isn’t satisfied with just making it this far. Jaguars defensive lineman undefined said the team expects to go into...
