FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Arizona Asian community heartbroken after Lunar New Year attack in California
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Asian community members in the Valley are heartbroken that violence and hate were carried on one of the biggest holidays in Asian culture, the Lunar New Year. This tragedy occurred during the first Lunar New Year celebration, officially observed as a holiday in California. Jennifer Chau,...
fox10phoenix.com
Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'
PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
Man shows up at children's hospital with gunshot wound, says he was burned
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Sunday night and told hospital staff he had been burned, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police were called out to the hospital, located near 20th Street and Thomas Road, before 7:30...
azpm.org
Student gumshoes at GCU collaborate with Phoenix police to create shoeprint database
Measuring shoes and cataloging their treads are tasks Grand Canyon University students do as they add shoes to a shoeprint database they’re working on with the Phoenix Police Department. The photo was taken at GCU in Phoenix on Nov. 3. Thanks to a collaboration between Grand Canyon University forensic...
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
Several testimonies addressed issues in addition to abuse, such as losing one's culture and language.
kjzz.org
How Phoenix police plan to reduce gun violence
A pilot program to address rising gun violence in Phoenix revealed some gaps in police efforts — gaps the department is now addressing. Last summer, two house parties ended in gunfire and murder. Two people were killed, 13 hurt and 39 guns used. For the pilot program, Assistant Police Chief Anthony Vasquez said ten detectives focused on ballistic evidence and databases to track guns.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
AZFamily
City of Tempe needs volunteer tutors for AARP Foundation Experience Corps
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a way to give back to the Valley? The City of Tempe is looking for volunteer tutors for its branch of the national AARP Foundation Experience Corps. This Tempe program is looking for volunteers to help boost literacy among under-serviced populations living...
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
AZFamily
Gilbert charity supplies organizations hygiene kits for those in need
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Hygiene is something many of us take for granted, and East Valley non-profit Confidence Kits understands how important personal grooming and basic cleanliness can affect someone’s confidence. The charity supplies hygiene kits to East Valley organizations whose goals include helping those in need.
arizonasuntimes.com
Judge Denies the City of Phoenix’s Motion to Dismiss Residents’ Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment ‘The Zone’
A lawsuit filed last August challenging “the largest homeless encampment in Arizona” is going ahead after a judge denied the City of Phoenix’s motion to dismiss. Residents who live near “the Zone,” which has grown to over 1,500 people, allege that the city has failed or refused to enforce criminal, health, or quality of life statutes to improve the Zone.
Courthouse News Service
Arizona poised to drop legislator age requirement from 25 to 18
PHOENIX — The Arizona House government committee will hear a bill this week that supporters say will increase civic engagement and voter turnout in young Arizonans. The Civic Participation Act, a constitutional amendment proposed by Representative Matt Gress, a Republican from Phoenix, would lower the minimum age to run for both chambers of the Arizona Legislature from 25 to 18. Arizona, currently tied for the highest age requirement, would become the 13th state with a minimum age of 18.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix pilot program gives lockboxes to some senior citizens
The program will give lockboxes to certain people who qualify, in order to allow first responders to have easier access to a home in case of an emergency. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
KTAR.com
Man convicted of killing wife in Phoenix sentenced to 32 years in prison
PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in 2018 was sentenced to 32 years in prison by a Maricopa County judge. Derek V. Minor received 25 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections for second-degree murder and seven years for theft of means of transportation in Maricopa County Superior Court.
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
KOLD-TV
Casa Grande student allegedly caught with firearm at school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 18-year-old Casa Grande Union High School student has been arrested after he allegedly brought a gun to campus. Kyren Lee Antone was arrested by Casa Grande police after administration was told that he had hidden a gun in his backpack. Officers confiscated the...
12news.com
Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman
MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
AZFamily
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game
