ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

NCWV Airport Board of Directors elect new member despite conflicting nominations

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZ7QX_0kKmZUuC00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The North Central West Virginia Airport is getting a new board member, despite some conflicting nominations for a replacement.

At Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting, Bobby DeVaul secured enough votes for him to replace Jack Clayton on the airport’s board of directors.

The original agenda item stated the nomination would be for DeVaul to replace Randy Elliott on the board. However, Commissioner Linda Longstreth and Devaul himself voted for him to replace Clayton.

West Virginia National Guard aircraft retired after 20 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWOcg_0kKmZUuC00
Original agenda for the Marion County Commission meeting stating Devaul will replace Elliott

Commissioner Ernie VanGilder, who is also on the airport’s board of directors, did not agree to the motion. Longstreth couldn’t elaborate on her nomination of Clayton instead of Elliott when asked.

“That’s what’s on my sheet. I think that’s what maybe someone had discussed,” Longstreth said to VanGilder.

VanGilder quickly moved on to the next item on the meeting’s agenda after Devaul’s said he had spoken to other members of the board about him replacing Clayton and confirmed his sheet had the same nomination.

“County Commission, it takes two votes to get anything done and I have two votes, and that’s what it took, so in the future, I hope we work together better and better communication, and we can achieve more if all three of us all work for the same goal,” Devaul said about the confusion on who he would replace.

Randy Elliot told 12 News that he never had any intention of leaving the airport’s board of directors.  Elliot said he is not only on the 12-member board but is on the 4-panel executive board for the NCWV Airport. As of Jan. 19 on the airport’s website, flyCKB.com , Randy Elliott is not listed as a member of the board of directors.

City of Clarksburg looking to make these changes to downtown parking

Director of the airport Rick Rock said Elliott has been a member of the board since 2021 and “must have been inadvertently left off the website.” Rock also said the correct list of directors is “just one of the few updates that probably need made to our website.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyQ34_0kKmZUuC00
List of the Board of Directors on flyckb.com on Jan. 19

Rock confirmed that VanGilder has served as the board’s president since 2021 and will continue to hold his role until their annual meeting where there will be elections of officers who serve two years. The next board of directors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

DeVaul will officially become a member of the board in the next few weeks.

“There are so many job opportunities there that people from Marion County can be a part of and I’m looking forward to working with the high schools and getting more kids jobs there and just creating jobs is what I wanted to be elected for,” DeVaul said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Preston Memorial Hospital Foundation raises funds

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston Memorial Hospital Foundation hosted its First Night Out event Saturday to raise funds for the hospital at the Craig Civic Center in Kingwood. During the event, there was a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffles, and pull tabs. There was even a DJ and karaoke for attendees to enjoy. The […]
KINGWOOD, WV
WDTV

Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
FARMINGTON, WV
weelunk.com

West Virginia’s First Trade School Was Located Right Here in Wheeling

The very first vocational school in West Virginia was located right here in Wheeling – South Wheeling to be exact. The McKinley Trade and Vocational school first opened its doors in 1927, welcoming new students under the belief that; “ regular graded and high school curricula are not suited for many boys who are mechanically inclined or who have acquired a strong distaste for formal book knowledge. Further, they believe that the present manual training system is very insufficient for the boy who wants to learn a trade.” (The McKinley Craftsman, 1927)
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy