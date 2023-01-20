NCWV Airport Board of Directors elect new member despite conflicting nominations

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The North Central West Virginia Airport is getting a new board member, despite some conflicting nominations for a replacement.

At Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting, Bobby DeVaul secured enough votes for him to replace Jack Clayton on the airport’s board of directors.

The original agenda item stated the nomination would be for DeVaul to replace Randy Elliott on the board. However, Commissioner Linda Longstreth and Devaul himself voted for him to replace Clayton.

Original agenda for the Marion County Commission meeting stating Devaul will replace Elliott

Commissioner Ernie VanGilder, who is also on the airport’s board of directors, did not agree to the motion. Longstreth couldn’t elaborate on her nomination of Clayton instead of Elliott when asked.

“That’s what’s on my sheet. I think that’s what maybe someone had discussed,” Longstreth said to VanGilder.

VanGilder quickly moved on to the next item on the meeting’s agenda after Devaul’s said he had spoken to other members of the board about him replacing Clayton and confirmed his sheet had the same nomination.

“County Commission, it takes two votes to get anything done and I have two votes, and that’s what it took, so in the future, I hope we work together better and better communication, and we can achieve more if all three of us all work for the same goal,” Devaul said about the confusion on who he would replace.

Randy Elliot told 12 News that he never had any intention of leaving the airport’s board of directors. Elliot said he is not only on the 12-member board but is on the 4-panel executive board for the NCWV Airport. As of Jan. 19 on the airport’s website, flyCKB.com , Randy Elliott is not listed as a member of the board of directors.

Director of the airport Rick Rock said Elliott has been a member of the board since 2021 and “must have been inadvertently left off the website.” Rock also said the correct list of directors is “just one of the few updates that probably need made to our website.”

List of the Board of Directors on flyckb.com on Jan. 19

Rock confirmed that VanGilder has served as the board’s president since 2021 and will continue to hold his role until their annual meeting where there will be elections of officers who serve two years. The next board of directors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

DeVaul will officially become a member of the board in the next few weeks.

“There are so many job opportunities there that people from Marion County can be a part of and I’m looking forward to working with the high schools and getting more kids jobs there and just creating jobs is what I wanted to be elected for,” DeVaul said.

