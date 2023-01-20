Petersburg has struggled for decades with a housing shortage. Their Housing Task Force has been working since the fall to find ways to create more housing. The Task Force requested $55,040 in funding from Petersburg’s Borough Assembly at the January 17th meeting, for a study known as a Housing Needs Assessment. The task force says it’s an important step to securing grant funding for housing projects in the future. The Assembly approved the full funding amount, but not without some disagreement.

PETERSBURG, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO