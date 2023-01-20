Harrison County Board of Health approves first reading on increase in environmental permit rates

Read full article on original website
Harrison County (West Virginia) attorney announces candidacy for 15th Judicial Circuit Division 3
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County attorney Jenna Robey on Monday announced her candidacy for judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit Division 3. Robey is a 2008 graduate of Marshall University and a 2012 graduate from West Virginia University College of Law. She was born and raised in Harrison County where she still resides with her husband Matt, and their family.
West Virginia University, partners, to build solar-power test site in Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The launch of a partnership between West Virginia University engineers and the nonprofit and utility sectors could bring the region one step closer to integrating solar-generated power into the electrical grid. Anurag Srivastava, professor and chair of the Lane Department of Computer Science and...
Anurag Srivastava
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The launch of a partnership between West Virginia University e…
West Virginia University Extension offers online Master Gardener classes
West Virginia University Extension is once again offering online Master Gardener training classes starting March 2 and running through June 29. Participants in the program will have the opportunity to learn more about gardening and horticulture in areas such as plant propagation, garden animals, pest management, composting and many others.
Chad Ashby Burton
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old man was reported missing Monday in Harrison County.
Fairmont State University police academy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A new law enforcement training program at Fairmont State University…
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Bessie Sell
EGLON, W.Va. — Bessie Jane Sell, 91, of Eglon, W.Va. passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 17, 2023. Born on Jan. 1, 1932, in Eglon, she was a daughter of the late Alpha and Bertha (Knotts) Slaubaugh.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
Jerald Edward 'Jerry' Mitchell, Sr.
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerald Edward “Jerry” Mitchell, Sr., 85, of Buckhannon, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, WV. He was born in Holland, NY, on October 13, 1937: son of the late Everett Mitchell and Gladys (Caulkins) Mitchell. On August 10, 1991, he married Sammie (Davis) Mitchell, who survives.
Friendsville destruction of property under investigation
FRIENDSVILLE — A Friendsville destruction of property is currently under investigation. According to a press release, on Jan. 23, troopers from the McHenry Barrack responded to a residence in the 600 block of Water Street in Friendsville for a reported malicious destruction of property.
Clyde Wallace 'Wally' McCloud
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud, 80, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 9, 1942, a son of the late Clyde Allen and Eleanor Wallace McCloud.
Patricia Ann Clark
JANE LEW- Patricia Ann Clark, 59, of Weston, passed away with loving family by her side on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Timberland Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Akron, OH. Patricia was born in Weston on May 28, 1963, a daughter of the late Orval “Vincent” and JoAnn Riffle...
Last year’s problems point toward WVU’s needed corrections in ’23, according to Brown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers are still a couple of months away from the start of spring football practice, which is slated to begin on March 21. Certainly work is already well underway for not just the upcoming spring drills but also the 2023 season in the fall, which kicks off on Sept. 2 at Penn State.
Loretta Grace McElwee
JANE LEW- Loretta Grace McElwee, 84, of Lost Creek passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport surrounded by loving family. Loretta was born in Tanner on January 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Quincy Greene “Hannigan” Smith and Alma Grace Heckert. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by ten siblings: Layke Smith, Lucille Butler, Paige Smith, Wilma Cather, Wahneva Polk, Ruble Smith, Ford Smith, Willard Smith, Don Smith, and Dean Smith.
NCAA proposes many changes to its operations
As if there wasn’t enough news emanating from West Virginia’s athletic programs over the past few months, there have also been a number of items concerning the NCAA percolating across the college landscape. These are just the latest proposals of what now feels like a never-ending stream of...
West Virginia women cap busy week with Texas Tech win
After seeing a lead slip away at Kansas mid-week, the West Virginia women’s basketball team picked up a gritty home win over Texas Tech on Saturday. With the score tied at 32 late in the third quarter against the Lady Raiders, Madisen Smith scored back-to-back baskets to give WVU a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Honestly, WVU is struggling in football, men's basketball, just ask Brown and Huggins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The time has come to put away those gold and blue glasses and look honestly at West Virginia's disappointing football and basketball programs. We know that because that's what the two major coaches at the university did within the last three days, Neal Brown holding a state of the union press conference on Monday afternoon on football and Bob Huggins using Saturday's post-Texas loss post-game interview session and radio show to voice his view with what is happening with the Mountaineers as they have lost six of their last seven games.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at West Virginia's women's basketball win over Texas Tech on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers moved into fifth place in the Big 12 with the victory. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 1/23/23
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown summarizes the areas for improvement arising out of the 2022 football season, shares the process of identifying who will call plays in 2023, and gives updates on some of the transfers who have signed letters of intent for the upcoming season. Welcome to...
