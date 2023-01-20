Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
KATV
LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
Jefferson County Sheriff concerned over lack of food for inmates
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Back in September, we learned that Jefferson County adult and juvenile jails were running out of money and struggling to feed their inmates. According to Sheriff Lafayette Woods, after a lawsuit was settled between the sheriff's department and the Jefferson County Judge, the jail would receive enough money that would until the end of the last year.
talkbusiness.net
Federal Reserve promotes Matuschka Briggs to SVP in Little Rock
Matuschka Lindo Briggs has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Regional Executive for the Little Rock Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In a note from the Fed, the promotion was made in recognition of her outstanding performance since taking on her new role in June 2022.
Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
arkadelphian.com
City board hears report on Ouachita River spill
In a brief meeting of the Arkadelphia board of directors Tuesday evening, City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that a chemical spill into the Ouachita River at Malvern should not have any effect on local water. “There’s a lot of vegetation and stuff between here and there.”. — Gary Brinkley,...
Virus levels declining in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow Tuesday
A strong winter storm will move into Arkansas Tuesday with significant snow in the Ouachitas and Ozarks. Little Rock will probably see some snow too.
Farmer gives advice on best way to get eggs
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The high price of eggs at the grocery store continues to frustrate buyers. Avian Influenza and inflation are some of the reasons behind this, but is there a more cost-effective way to bring eggs home?. Some people are finding creative ways to re-stock the items.
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
Pulaski County deputies confiscate gun from Mills High School student
A report from a school resource officer led to Pulaski County deputies confiscating a gun from a student on Thursday.
Firefighters stress safety risk of vacant buildings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Once old buildings turn vacant— they can become a fire hazard in neighborhoods. Due to the fire risk, Little Rock Firefighters have asked landowners and the city to keep a closer eye on the dozens of properties that have been left empty. Vacant properties...
How to avoid falling victim to ‘check washing’
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are several ways to make a payment nowadays with credit cards, and money-sharing apps, a lot of it is digital. However, some still use the classic method— sending a check. Although not as popular anymore, sending a check through the mail still leaves...
North Little Rock police make arrest in Sunday morning homicide
Police in Little Rock have announced an arrest in a shooting death that happened early Sunday morning.
nwahomepage.com
Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
Student arrested for bringing stolen gun to Mills High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the afternoon of January 19, 2023, a resource officer at Mills High School received information that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm. Deputies made contact with the student and were able to locate a Glock 17 9mm— however, an examination...
Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
