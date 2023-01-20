ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
THV11

Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Jefferson County Sheriff concerned over lack of food for inmates

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Back in September, we learned that Jefferson County adult and juvenile jails were running out of money and struggling to feed their inmates. According to Sheriff Lafayette Woods, after a lawsuit was settled between the sheriff's department and the Jefferson County Judge, the jail would receive enough money that would until the end of the last year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Federal Reserve promotes Matuschka Briggs to SVP in Little Rock

Matuschka Lindo Briggs has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Regional Executive for the Little Rock Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In a note from the Fed, the promotion was made in recognition of her outstanding performance since taking on her new role in June 2022.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

City board hears report on Ouachita River spill

In a brief meeting of the Arkadelphia board of directors Tuesday evening, City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that a chemical spill into the Ouachita River at Malvern should not have any effect on local water. “There’s a lot of vegetation and stuff between here and there.”. — Gary Brinkley,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Virus levels declining in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Farmer gives advice on best way to get eggs

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The high price of eggs at the grocery store continues to frustrate buyers. Avian Influenza and inflation are some of the reasons behind this, but is there a more cost-effective way to bring eggs home?. Some people are finding creative ways to re-stock the items.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Firefighters stress safety risk of vacant buildings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Once old buildings turn vacant— they can become a fire hazard in neighborhoods. Due to the fire risk, Little Rock Firefighters have asked landowners and the city to keep a closer eye on the dozens of properties that have been left empty. Vacant properties...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

How to avoid falling victim to ‘check washing’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are several ways to make a payment nowadays with credit cards, and money-sharing apps, a lot of it is digital. However, some still use the classic method— sending a check. Although not as popular anymore, sending a check through the mail still leaves...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

