Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Sunday morning garage fire in Kennewick, crews managed to keep it from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire off Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion Chief Mike...
FOX 11 and 41
The City of Pasco clarifies if Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a kill or no-kill shelter
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco community has recently sent the City of Pasco some inquiries about if the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter. Recently the shelter had to make the tough decision to euthanize four animals who showed aggressiveness toward staff, causing the community some confusion. City...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
No Cause Found Yet for Columbia Park Campground Shed Fire
Initially, the location for the fire was reported as being The Reach Museum at the west end of Columbia Park. That was quickly updated. This image is courtesy of Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael on Twitter. Fire consumes small shed in old Columbia Park campground. According to Kennewick City Fire...
Fire destroys Pasco trailer. Family of 3 lose their home and pet
The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
kpq.com
Four Injured In Crash Near Warden
Four people have injuries from a two-car crash three miles west of Warden. A 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by 20-year-old Breanna Rodriguez of Othello passed through a stop sign on State Route 170 and hit the rear end of a car headed northbound on State Route 17. The crash took...
Richland Police: Gunshots at Riverfront Hotel due to intoxicated man
RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested Saturday night after reports of gunshots being heard at a hotel in Richland. Officers with the Richland Police Department were called to 50 Comstock to the Riverfront Hotel after it was reported there were several gunshots heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man who they believed was...
Shooting, head-on crash under investigation in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. – One person is dead and three people were hurt in a head-on crash in Toppenish Saturday. The crash happened on SR 22 around 1 a.m. The Washington State Patrol said a car with four people inside was going eastbound when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a truck going westbound. There were two people in the...
FOX 11 and 41
Weapons complaint leads arrest outside Riverfront Hotel in Richland Saturday night
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police arrested a man Saturday night after shooting his gun into the air Saturday night. Just after 8:00 p.m., RPD Officers were called out to the Riverfront Hotel for a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they arrested a man who was “highly intoxicated” (drunk)....
FOX 11 and 41
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County adds ballot drop box at Finley Middle School
FINLEY, Wash.- The Benton County Auditor’s Office has partnered with the Finley School District for the installation of a drive-up ballot drop box at Finley Middle School. The ballot drop box installed in Finley is located in the parking lot of Finley Middle School located at 37208 S. Finley Rd., Kennewick.
kpq.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
FOX 11 and 41
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of ‘prolific car prowling’ suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
KEPR
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
q13fox.com
Troopers investigate after a man was found dead at crash scene with gunshot wound in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man involved in a car crash in Toppenish was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two others riding in the same car fled the scene. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a two-car crash...
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities airport receives a grant so a new industry can take flight in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – The Port of Pasco, more specifically the Tri-Cities Airport received a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce. Pasco was one of six areas in our state to receive this grant. The others are East Omak, Lummi Indian Business Park, Wallula Gap Business Park, and Watershed...
This Tri-Cities Park Features an Amazing Nuclear Submarine Sail
It was a fairly nice Sunday afternoon and we wanted to find a new place to take a weekend walk along the Columbia. After heading into Richland we decided to go out to WSU Tri-Cities. I knew there was a nice path on the shoreline, so off we went. We passed some nice condos at Willow Pointe and continued on towards the Pacific Northwest National Lab and Port of Benton office. That is where we spotted the Sub Sail.
Comments / 0