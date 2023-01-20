Read full article on original website
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
South Charleston police seek man who robbed tavern employee at knifepoint
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 1/22/23. South Charleston police said a man held an employee at the Short Street Tavern at knifepoint Sunday night and stole about $1,000. The man ran away, and police are still searching for the suspect. Dispatchers said no one was injured...
Police investigating robbery at business
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street. A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the...
West Virginian who accidentally shot sibling was ‘mishandling gun’
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says an accidental shooting on Saturday night happened because the shooter was mishandling a gun. Deputies say they responded to the 700 block of High Street in St. Albans, West Virginia, around 10:30 p.m. and found a victim shot in the upper leg.
Beckley hotel worker caught stealing after his accomplice cut the wrong camera wire
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Microtel Inn employee and his accomplice are charged after a security camera catches them stealing. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Microtel Inn on Harper Road regarding a larceny complaint. The theft included various DeWalt hand/battery-powered tools valued at around 2,690 dollars stored in room 122. The tools belonged to a construction company that was remodeling part of the hotel.
Neighbors react after 1 person dies in West Virginia apartment fire
The call about the house fire came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
West Virginia man arrested for 3rd DUI after police find him unresponsive in running car
MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Milton Police Department says a man was arrested for driving under the influence as well as other offenses after units found him unresponsive in a running vehicle. Milton PD says the incident occurred on Friday on U.S. Route 60 in West Virginia. Police say they found responded to a “man down” […]
Mobile home still blocking Low Gap Road in Boone County, West Virginia
UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. DVFD says there is a contractor on the scene with the mobile home’s owner working to […]
Lucky winner wins motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson. Miley Legal Group along with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers sponsor a nationwide giveaway of a motorcycle of the winner’s choice up to $20,000. Out of the thousands of people...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road in Princeton, WV. Palmer was driving a […]
‘Now is the time to adopt’: Life-saving West Virginia shelter completely full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “If you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time,” says the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) while all its kennels are full. The shelter says its regular and overflow kennels are full as well as the puppy room. The KCHA says that because they are a no-kill shelter, staff […]
Second man caught after vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
Man arrested after cutting, stealing active Frontier phone lines near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs
SISSONVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man has been arrested after being observed cutting and stealing active phone lines near a Kanawha County eatery. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:30pm, deputies were contacted regarding an in-progress theft involving phone lines belonging to Frontier Communications.
1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-64 in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 64 on Sunday morning. Cabell dispatchers say the driver hit the guardrail, went over the embankment, and rolled over near Milton Exit (Mile Marker 28) on I-64 West. Dispatchers say crews freed one […]
Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County
QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
