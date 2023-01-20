ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Police investigating robbery at business

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street. A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the...
Beckley hotel worker caught stealing after his accomplice cut the wrong camera wire

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Microtel Inn employee and his accomplice are charged after a security camera catches them stealing. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Microtel Inn on Harper Road regarding a larceny complaint. The theft included various DeWalt hand/battery-powered tools valued at around 2,690 dollars stored in room 122. The tools belonged to a construction company that was remodeling part of the hotel.
One person injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
Lucky winner wins motorcycle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson. Miley Legal Group along with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers sponsor a nationwide giveaway of a motorcycle of the winner’s choice up to $20,000. Out of the thousands of people...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road in Princeton, WV. Palmer was driving a […]
Second man caught after vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
Man arrested after cutting, stealing active Frontier phone lines near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs

SISSONVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man has been arrested after being observed cutting and stealing active phone lines near a Kanawha County eatery. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:30pm, deputies were contacted regarding an in-progress theft involving phone lines belonging to Frontier Communications.
Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County

QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
