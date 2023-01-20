Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Koinonia Christian Center gave away food to community members here in the east through a Loving Through Feeding event. Volunteers serving, praying, or distributing the 700 boxes filled with 40 pounds of chicken and other food items were men involved in a ministry group at the church.
MrBeast from NC posts new video of 10 dangerous escape rooms for $100,000
Each level is designed as something extremely creative. In MrBeast fashion, one involves real goats and interacts with real snakes.
WITN
Eastern Carolina church celebrates Lunar New year as congregation
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Peace Presbyterian Church families and congregation brought in the Lunar New Year with Korean traditions, lunch, and games. This new year celebration doesn’t always take place within the church, however, the Lunar New Year fell on a Sunday, and the Korean congregation at the Winterville Church wanted to practice the Saebae tradition of celebrating the new year together.
WITN
Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. Construction...
cbs17
Triangle families ask for more to protect lives from Fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl. “I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said...
Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
WITN
Greenville author hosts dinner to fundraise for Awaken Coffee
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An author here in the east hosted a benefit dinner for Awaken Coffee, a non-profit coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs here in the east. Awaken Coffee Co-Founder Carol Preston and author Lisa Allen put together a dinner as one of the final...
New Bern dressing students for prom in style
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Junior League of Greater New Bern on Saturday helped ease the stress of getting a prom dress for high school students in the area with the third annual Prom Boutique. Junior League of Greater New Bern President Allison Hinnant said this was their biggest year yet and collected more […]
Teachers cash in on record year for Education Foundation grants
KINSTON, N.C — As part of their social studies work, Kristina Jones’ fifth graders will learn about the 50 states by using their iPads to create tourism commercials. Working closer to home, Betsy Mercer’s students will use digital tools to monitor the weather in their own backyard. The entire fourth grade at La Grange Elementary […]
Coffee shop set to open holds benefit dinner
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new coffee shop set to open in Greenville in April held a benefit dinner on Saturday to help raise funds for the nonprofit organization. Awaken Coffee offers hope and changes lives. The new business’ mission is to provide opportunities to work for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Awaken Coffee […]
WNCT
Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified
Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Local group grows the arts in Bertie County. The...
cbs17
NC police say armed robbery targeted tobacco shop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday morning. Police responded to Happy Smoke at 2305 Neuse Blvd. just before noon to a call of an armed robbery. The victim said at least one person came into the business with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene.
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at North Carolina parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, after an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road after receiving reports of a shooting. They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds […]
Woman hits North Carolina customers with car after being denied entry, police say
A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department.
WITN
ECU Health, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office launch suicide prevention program
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is partnering with a local sheriff’s office to prevent suicide. A simple lock and key can be the start of helping Bertie County residents prevent suicides. Gun locks are now available for free to anyone in the county, thanks to a partnership...
WNCT
Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There is an AirBnB for you right here in Greenville
YouTuber and MrBeast super fan, Brett Lark has partnered with Cathy Johnson to take a house in Greenville and turn it into an all-things MrBeast place that will be listed as a spot where people can rent and stay. Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There is an AirBnB for...
Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There’s a place in Greenville you’ve gotta see
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast, you have some pretty unique fans. YouTuber and MrBeast super fan, Brett Lark, has partnered with Cathy Johnson to take a house in Greenville and turn it into an all things MrBeast place. It will soon be listed online as a spot where people can rent and stay. Video shows […]
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local sheriff’s office in the east is getting a new administration building. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for the construction of its new administration building. The new building will be located at 100 New Hope Road in...
WRAL
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
BETHEL, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Friday morning house fire in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. He said one person was able to get...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
Comments / 0