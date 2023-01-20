ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Eastern Carolina church celebrates Lunar New year as congregation

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Peace Presbyterian Church families and congregation brought in the Lunar New Year with Korean traditions, lunch, and games. This new year celebration doesn’t always take place within the church, however, the Lunar New Year fell on a Sunday, and the Korean congregation at the Winterville Church wanted to practice the Saebae tradition of celebrating the new year together.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. Construction...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Triangle families ask for more to protect lives from Fentanyl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl. “I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
BETHEL, NC
WITN

Greenville author hosts dinner to fundraise for Awaken Coffee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An author here in the east hosted a benefit dinner for Awaken Coffee, a non-profit coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs here in the east. Awaken Coffee Co-Founder Carol Preston and author Lisa Allen put together a dinner as one of the final...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern dressing students for prom in style

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Junior League of Greater New Bern on Saturday helped ease the stress of getting a prom dress for high school students in the area with the third annual Prom Boutique. Junior League of Greater New Bern President Allison Hinnant said this was their biggest year yet and collected more […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Teachers cash in on record year for Education Foundation grants

KINSTON, N.C — As part of their social studies work, Kristina Jones’ fifth graders will learn about the 50 states by using their iPads to create tourism commercials. Working closer to home, Betsy Mercer’s students will use digital tools to monitor the weather in their own backyard. The entire fourth grade at La Grange Elementary […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Coffee shop set to open holds benefit dinner

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new coffee shop set to open in Greenville in April held a benefit dinner on Saturday to help raise funds for the nonprofit organization. Awaken Coffee offers hope and changes lives. The new business’ mission is to provide opportunities to work for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Awaken Coffee […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Local group grows the arts in Bertie County. The...
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

NC police say armed robbery targeted tobacco shop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday morning. Police responded to Happy Smoke at 2305 Neuse Blvd. just before noon to a call of an armed robbery. The victim said at least one person came into the business with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

ECU Health, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office launch suicide prevention program

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is partnering with a local sheriff’s office to prevent suicide. A simple lock and key can be the start of helping Bertie County residents prevent suicides. Gun locks are now available for free to anyone in the county, thanks to a partnership...
WRAL

Two people killed in Pitt County house fire

BETHEL, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Friday morning house fire in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. He said one person was able to get...
PITT COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC

