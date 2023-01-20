ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Craig Chamber of Commerce to host 2023 National Civics Bee for Yampa Valley youth

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Committee outlines how it hopes to pull Brown Ranch annexation agreement together over next five months

Officials are hoping the “third time’s the charm” as they start work to annex the Brown Ranch property into Steamboat Springs’ city limits. In the first meeting of the Brown Ranch Annexation Committee on Friday, Jan. 20, representatives from the city, Yampa Valley Housing Authority and third-party facilitator Jason Lacy laid out a plan to hold 10 meetings between now and the end of June to put together an annexation agreement.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Owner hopes his roofing business will rise to new heights in Steamboat Springs

Zach Harper envisions his business venture as a way to service the community he has come to love while securing his family’s future in Northwest Colorado. “We’re just a young family trying to make it in Steamboat,” said Harper, who founded Storm Peak Roofing Company earlier this month. “We are feeling the struggle and just trying to make it work.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Revisiting the roots: Steamboat Resort celebrates 60 years

As Steamboat Resort marks its 60th anniversary this month, changes at the ski area have become more and more remarkable each year from its initial beginnings with a single Cub Claw poma lift and $2 lift tickets. Steamboat Springs resident Pete Wither, 80, who has skied at the resort every...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Marijuana use affecting the workforce, skier death and proposed reservoir: Most read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

The first retail marijuana store in Steamboat Springs opened nine years ago, selling legalized recreational pot for adults 21 and older. Now, experts say, a higher use rate, increased potency and perceived normalization of use could be affecting the workplace. A 65-year-old man from Kentucky died Friday, Jan. 13, at...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat athletes take on FISU World University Games in Lake Placid

Making its triumphant return for the first time in four years, the FISU World University Games are happening in Lake Placid, New York, with two Steamboat Springs athletes representing Colorado Mountain College. Steamboat’s Niklas Malacinski and Tess Arnone were invited to compete in the competition and posted strong results to...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: Yoga for arthritis

For people suffering from arthritis, everyday movement can feel daunting. “If people have pain or feel stiff, often they do not want to move, walk or exercise, which can impact all areas of life. Pain can contribute to stress or anxiety, affecting the whole person physically and emotionally,” said Liz Leipold, an occupational therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs, who is also trained and certified as a yoga therapist.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Forecast indicates cold week ahead for Steamboat

Steamboat Springs residents should expect to see some cold days ahead. Although the area weathered what is traditionally the coldest time of year, the chill could continue, according to a local meteorologist. “A couple of Pacific disturbances moving through the Pacific Northwest will result in cold air around through this...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy