Craig Chamber of Commerce to host 2023 National Civics Bee for Yampa Valley youth

For people suffering from arthritis, everyday movement can feel daunting. “If people have pain or feel stiff, often they do not want to move, walk or exercise, which can impact all areas of life. Pain can contribute to stress or anxiety, affecting the whole person physically and emotionally,” said Liz Leipold, an occupational therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs, who is also trained and certified as a yoga therapist.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO