Craig Chamber of Commerce to host 2023 National Civics Bee for Yampa Valley youth

Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Chief Swinsick hangs up his turnout coat after 18 years with North Routt Fire
North Routt Fire Protection District Chief Mike Swinsick recently announced his exit from the district and plans to join the Utah DNR Division of Forestry Fire State Lands. Swinsick, a 30-year North Routt local, leaves behind an illustrious career and an open slot for a new fire chief. “I want...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Committee outlines how it hopes to pull Brown Ranch annexation agreement together over next five months
Officials are hoping the “third time’s the charm” as they start work to annex the Brown Ranch property into Steamboat Springs’ city limits. In the first meeting of the Brown Ranch Annexation Committee on Friday, Jan. 20, representatives from the city, Yampa Valley Housing Authority and third-party facilitator Jason Lacy laid out a plan to hold 10 meetings between now and the end of June to put together an annexation agreement.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Owner hopes his roofing business will rise to new heights in Steamboat Springs
Zach Harper envisions his business venture as a way to service the community he has come to love while securing his family’s future in Northwest Colorado. “We’re just a young family trying to make it in Steamboat,” said Harper, who founded Storm Peak Roofing Company earlier this month. “We are feeling the struggle and just trying to make it work.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Revisiting the roots: Steamboat Resort celebrates 60 years
As Steamboat Resort marks its 60th anniversary this month, changes at the ski area have become more and more remarkable each year from its initial beginnings with a single Cub Claw poma lift and $2 lift tickets. Steamboat Springs resident Pete Wither, 80, who has skied at the resort every...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Marijuana use affecting the workforce, skier death and proposed reservoir: Most read stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
The first retail marijuana store in Steamboat Springs opened nine years ago, selling legalized recreational pot for adults 21 and older. Now, experts say, a higher use rate, increased potency and perceived normalization of use could be affecting the workplace. A 65-year-old man from Kentucky died Friday, Jan. 13, at...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat athletes take on FISU World University Games in Lake Placid
Making its triumphant return for the first time in four years, the FISU World University Games are happening in Lake Placid, New York, with two Steamboat Springs athletes representing Colorado Mountain College. Steamboat’s Niklas Malacinski and Tess Arnone were invited to compete in the competition and posted strong results to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Yoga for arthritis
For people suffering from arthritis, everyday movement can feel daunting. “If people have pain or feel stiff, often they do not want to move, walk or exercise, which can impact all areas of life. Pain can contribute to stress or anxiety, affecting the whole person physically and emotionally,” said Liz Leipold, an occupational therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs, who is also trained and certified as a yoga therapist.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Forecast indicates cold week ahead for Steamboat
Steamboat Springs residents should expect to see some cold days ahead. Although the area weathered what is traditionally the coldest time of year, the chill could continue, according to a local meteorologist. “A couple of Pacific disturbances moving through the Pacific Northwest will result in cold air around through this...
Comments / 0