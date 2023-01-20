ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WITN

Two people killed in Pitt County house fire

A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing. Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty.
PITT COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
BETHEL, NC
WNCT

Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home

Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in their very own home. Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home. Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Police get more pics of Chocowinity burglar

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say they now have more photos of a man who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos on Monday of a man they say broke into the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business on January 17th.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Drive-by shooter arrested

HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina church celebrates Lunar New year as congregation

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Peace Presbyterian Church families and congregation brought in the Lunar New Year with Korean traditions, lunch, and games. This new year celebration doesn’t always take place within the church, however, the Lunar New Year fell on a Sunday, and the Korean congregation at the Winterville Church wanted to practice the Saebae tradition of celebrating the new year together.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
GREENVILLE, NC

