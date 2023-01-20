Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local sheriff’s office in the east is getting a new administration building. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for the construction of its new administration building. The new building will be located at 100 New Hope Road in...
WITN
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing. Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty.
cbs17
Drugs, 4 guns, $11K+ seized during search of convicted felon’s Roanoke Rapids home, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they arrested a convicted felon after finding multiple drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in a Roanoke Rapids home. The sheriff’s office, along with the Hazardous Entry Arrest Team (HEAT) and Roanoke Rapids police, said they executed a search warrant...
Two injured following two shootings in Elizabeth City
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 8:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Herrington Rd. Officers were also alerted that someone had been shot and that there were subjects fleeing the scene.
Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Elizabeth City: Police
The two injured people were taken to the hospital, and the department says they are both in non-critical condition. It is currently unclear if the shootings are related.
cbs17
Man caught with cocaine, guns and $11,000 cash in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms. On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the...
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after Saturday night shooting in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after being shot. Police say they were called to 1122 Herrington Street around 8:26 p.m. where they found DyYon Hall, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say that while on Herrington Street, they received another...
Gates County nurse delivers health care in a Hyundai
The nurse practitioner, with almost 20 years of experience, noticed a need in her hometown. Like many rural areas, Gates County has no practicing doctors.
WNCT
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home
Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in their very own home. Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home. Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in...
WNCT
Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.
WITN
WHO AM I? Police get more pics of Chocowinity burglar
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say they now have more photos of a man who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos on Monday of a man they say broke into the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business on January 17th.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina women sentenced to prison, supervised release and more than $5 million in restitution for tax conspiracy
Two North Carolina women were sentenced to prison earlier this month for preparing false tax returns for clients and causing them to be filed with the IRS, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents and statements made...
Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond identified
Deputies say a body has been found in a retention pond in Isle of Wight Friday.
WITN
Employee seriously burned after fire damages Beaufort County boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a boat manufacturer was seriously burned when a fire this afternoon destroyed part of the Beaufort County business. Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington. The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Drive-by shooter arrested
HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
WITN
Eastern Carolina church celebrates Lunar New year as congregation
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Peace Presbyterian Church families and congregation brought in the Lunar New Year with Korean traditions, lunch, and games. This new year celebration doesn’t always take place within the church, however, the Lunar New Year fell on a Sunday, and the Korean congregation at the Winterville Church wanted to practice the Saebae tradition of celebrating the new year together.
Man's body found after crashing into Isle of Wight pond: State Police
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
Comments / 0