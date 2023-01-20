Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Chiefs’ Reid: Mahomes ‘going to play’ vs Cincy for AFC title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that Patrick Mahomes will play in the AFC title game against the Bengals, and that the high ankle sprain the All-Pro quarterback sustained against the Jaguars last weekend is less severe than the one he played through during the 2019 season opener.
Matt Patricia ‘might be on his way out’ from New England Patriots
Dating back to before the season even started, the New England Patriots’ decision to have Matt Patricia operate as the
NBC New York
An Early Look at the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Matchup
An early look at the Eagles-49ers matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last time the Eagles and 49ers met in the postseason it didn’t go so well. Ty Detmer got benched for Mark Rypien, Ricky Watters averaged less than 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against his former team, Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass from Steve Young, and the 49ers blanked the Eagles 14-0 in a rainy 1996 wild-card game at Candlestick.
Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job
The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports. This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.
NBC New York
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
NBC New York
Deebo Samuel Arrives in Flashy Fit for 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
NBC New York
NFL Twitter Roasts Cowboys for Final Play Call Vs. 49ers
NFL Twitter roasts Cowboys for final play call vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Dallas Cowboys Cowboy'd. Down 19-12 against the San Francisco 49ers with five seconds to go and a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Cowboys lined up in a rather intriguing way for a potential late-game miracle.
NBC New York
George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter
NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. With...
NBC New York
Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive
After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
