Calexico, CA

Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital

By Karina Bazarte
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital.

It happened this afternoon on Cole Road and Highway 98.

When we arrived at the scene there were several Border Patrol agents on site along with the Calexico Fire Department.

No word on how many people were inside the BMW during the rollover or where any of them are from.

Keep it tuned to News 11 for the latest details on this story.

