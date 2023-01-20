Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital.

It happened this afternoon on Cole Road and Highway 98.

When we arrived at the scene there were several Border Patrol agents on site along with the Calexico Fire Department.

No word on how many people were inside the BMW during the rollover or where any of them are from.

