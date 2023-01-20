ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YAHOO!

Morgan grand jury indicts Huntsville man for home repair fraud

Jan. 22—Indicted by a Morgan County grand jury on three counts of home repair fraud and two related counts of forgery, a Huntsville man remains in the Morgan County Jail more than six months after his arrest. Decatur police charged Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, with the five felonies after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

3 arrested in drug bust at Decatur apartment complex

Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they were caught in a vehicle containing drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm and marijuana that had been packaged to sell. Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit received multiple complaints about drug activity in the parking lot of Parkway Place Apartments...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Woman killed in Franklin County car crash

A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
YAHOO!

Arrest reports Jan. 21

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday. —James Bush, 1500 block AL 36, Hartselle, third-degree domestic violence- harassing. —Ronald Flick Jr., 2600 block US Hwy 31 S, Athens, two counts SORNA violation. —Congress Sledge, 100 block Judy Drive, Athens, improper lane usage, open container- alcohol...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Morgan County man shot to death, 1 detained

One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville. Deputies arriving found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences

Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner

VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt. 
VINEMONT, AL

