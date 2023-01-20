Read full article on original website
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
WAAY-TV
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after searches at 2 Decatur residences reveal meth, pot
Two Decatur men are facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after law enforcement served search warrants at two homes in the city Thursday. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, along with marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia. Jail records show Edward Leonar Raybon,...
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
Two Decatur men arrested after drug bust
Two Decatur men were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a Thursday afternoon search of neighboring homes, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
YAHOO!
Morgan grand jury indicts Huntsville man for home repair fraud
Jan. 22—Indicted by a Morgan County grand jury on three counts of home repair fraud and two related counts of forgery, a Huntsville man remains in the Morgan County Jail more than six months after his arrest. Decatur police charged Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, with the five felonies after...
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.
WAAY-TV
3 arrested in drug bust at Decatur apartment complex
Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they were caught in a vehicle containing drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm and marijuana that had been packaged to sell. Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit received multiple complaints about drug activity in the parking lot of Parkway Place Apartments...
Woman killed in Franklin County car crash
A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
Person allegedly hits police officer after shoplifting incident at Parkway Place
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one person was arrested after allegedly hitting an officer after a supposed shoplifting incident.
YAHOO!
Arrest reports Jan. 21
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday. —James Bush, 1500 block AL 36, Hartselle, third-degree domestic violence- harassing. —Ronald Flick Jr., 2600 block US Hwy 31 S, Athens, two counts SORNA violation. —Congress Sledge, 100 block Judy Drive, Athens, improper lane usage, open container- alcohol...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with suspect
A Huntsville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Friday at Parkway Place Mall. An alleged shoplifter hit the officer while being taken into custody, police said. Additional officers arrived and assisted with the incident.
Grand jury decides not to indict former Limestone County teacher
A Limestone County Grand Jury has declined to indict a former Limestone County teacher for allegedly having relations with a student.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
Morgan County man shot to death, 1 detained
One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville. Deputies arriving found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead....
WAAY-TV
Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences
Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck on University Drive
A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on University Drive.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
