iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director
Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
WTVW
Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte
Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
firefighternation.com
SUV Topples MD Hospital Parking Garage Deck
Salisbury firefighters responded to a partial collapse of a hospital parking garage early Sunday morning. The incident took place at about 4 a.m. at the Tidal Health Hospital parking garage. An SUV in the garage struck a retaining wall, triggering the collapse, Salisbury Career Fire Fighters Local 4246 reports via Facebook.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Industry of the Year
LINCOLNTON – An industry that has been operating in Lincolnton since 2005 is the 2022 Lincoln County’s Industry of the Year. Active Concepts, which has been in business since 2000, manufactures specialty actives for cosmetics and personal care. “We don’t make finished cosmetics,” Erica Batounis, general manager said....
mynews13.com
Queen's Feast showcases restaurants, offers seasonal boost
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inside the Kitchen at the Dogwood, executive chef Andy Williams is cooking up a taste of his childhood. Growing up in Charlotte, he wants people to experience what he did during Sunday dinners. “My momma came up here recently, and she got something and she goes,...
tourcounsel.com
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
iredellfreenews.com
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
WBTV
School bus involved in early-morning Matthews crash
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus in Matthews early Monday morning. The crash happened in the area of Matthews Mint Hill Road and Crestdale Road around 6:48 a.m., according to Matthews Police. Police said one student was on board the...
WATCH: Delivery driver chucks Amazon packages out of truck window in NC neighborhood
One neighbor commented on Facebook, saying they found their $500 laptop on the curb next to their mailbox.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold to tourist at 7-Eleven in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A South Carolina tourist has won $1 million after purchasing a Powerball ticket in Fort Mill. The tourist told lottery officials they purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Highway 160. The winner said it was an unbelievable feeling to check their ticket and see...
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90 Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; hand-washing sink didn’t have paper towels; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; several packages of open sliced deli meat in display cases were past expiration date; and food in display case wasn’t labeled with time.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
macaronikid.com
2023 Kids Eat Free and Cheap - Union County, NC
If you are like most families, you eat at home to save money. But that does not mean you have to cut eating out altogether. Plan your family eat out night when kids eat free! Below is a continually-updated guide for participating restaurants in Union County. Please note, each restaurant's promotions are subject to change. We have done our best to update, but we always recommend you call before going!
Driver dies marking 4th death, including 2 children, in wake of head-on NC 109 crash in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fourth person has died nearly two weeks after a wreck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Jan. 6, a crash left 38-year-old Brittany Virginia Carter, of Lexington, and her two sons, 12-year-old Ayden and 7-year-old Lincoln Palmer, dead. Highway Patrol has […]
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 21st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
