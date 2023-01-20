Read full article on original website
Two More Filed For May Primary
Two more Republican incumbents have filed for the May primary election as of Friday, with no Democrats having filed. Austin Reynolds is seeking re-election to the Winona Lake Town Council District 1 seat, while Cindy Kaiser is seeking to continue in her Syracuse Town Council District 3 position. Both candidates were named to their respective boards through caucuses.
WPD Receives 2 Grants For Rescue Dive Equipment
Two grants awarded to the Warsaw Police Department will be used to help streamline rescue dive equipment between three departments. Police Chief Scott Whitaker reminded the Board of Public Works and Safety on Friday that on Oct. 21 the WPD requested permission from the board to apply for two grants, one from the K21 Health Foundation and the other from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
WCHS Select Theatre Places First in State
The Warsaw Community High School Select Theatre cast of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer placed first at the Indiana State Thespian Conference against 10 state-qualifying troupes. The group also was awarded Best Technical, Chapter Select and received a gold ranking in the Thespian Honor Portfolio, according...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Hannah Lynn Rogers
Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, Pierceton, died unexpectedly from injuries suffered in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. She was born on July 14, 1986, in Wabash, to Beverly Lynn Ousley and John Stewart Rogers. Hannah’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan....
Main Street Warsaw Awards A Facade Grant To The Lab
The Lab, 120 E. Center St., suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
Pierceton Council Considers Options On Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man's property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he had reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
Fort Wayne Community Schools to announce school start and end times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After several public meetings, leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools have made a decision on start and end times for the next school year. School officials will make an announcement on the decision during Monday night’s school board meeting. The district held six...
Pierceton Chamber Of Commerce Pancake And Sausage Breakfast
PIERCETON - On Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., the Pierceton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a pancake and sausage breakfast at the Pierceton United Methodist Church. This will be a donation only breakfast and all proceeds will go toward scholarships for the 2023 graduating class.
Public Occurrences 01.23.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:40 p.m. Friday - Benjamin Ryan Stogsdill, 35, of 1601 E. Fort Wayne St., #3, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 8 p.m. Friday - Sean A. Russ, 54, of 101...
Fat & Skinny Tire Festival Bringing Races Back To Downtown Warsaw
The 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival will have an event that has been missing for a couple years - downtown Warsaw bicycle races. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, Greg Demopoulos, representing KCV Cycling, requested road closures for May 19, to be staged in sequences, for the racing. The closures are for Main Street from Lake to High streets; Center Street from Lake to High streets; Market Street from Buffalo to Indiana streets; Lake Street from Main to Center streets; Buffalo Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets; and Indiana Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets.
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, of Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith Quinn and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen. The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!. The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will...
Spring Calendar Of Events Released By The Lilly Center
WINONA LAKE – The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams will host five new events this spring, including a family-friendly critter encounter, a women’s agriculture event and a modern gardening workshop. Each event is free to attend, but spots are limited. A full list of events and event...
Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Carnes
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, of Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Brenda Barton Walsh
Brenda Barton Walsh, 84, of Leesburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was a beloved art teacher at Allisonville Elementary School in Indianapolis for over 25 years. In her youth, Brenda was an award-winning swimmer for the Indianapolis Athletic Club and the Amateur Athletic Union. A celebration of life...
Florence Horn
Florence Horn, Warsaw, died at 12:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
