Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Two arrested for possession of oxycodone, intoxicated while baby in the car
HOUSTON - A man and woman were arrested for possessing drugs while a baby was in the car in northwest Houston. On Friday evening, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a parking lot in the 7700 block of Gessner Road near Jersey Village after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside, later identified as Joe Garcia and Astrid Flores, who appeared to be intoxicated with a small infant inside the car.
Argument over infidelity claims leads to woman shooting, killing husband in east Harris County
According to officials, the shooting stemmed from an argument after the victim arrived home at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
kurv.com
2 Dead In Possible Houston Murder-Suicide
Two people are dead following a possible murder-suicide in southwest Houston. Officers responded to the ten-thousand block of Forum Park Saturday afternoon for a welfare check after neighbors reported a foul smell and mail piling up. A man and woman were found dead inside the residence. It appears they were...
fox26houston.com
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in NE Harris County neighborhood
Authorities say the gunshot wounds that left a man dead in the front yard of a northeast Harris County home may have been self-inflicted. The call originally came in around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the near Palomino Ridge Drive and Mustang Corral Dr. Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4...
HPD investigating circumstance around man who was found dead near the Museum District
Officials aren't ruling out a shooting, but upon arrival, it appeared the man had been run over by a car. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.
fox26houston.com
Homeowner says 'poop-bandit' leaving bags of human waste in their yard
One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had around 20 to 25 bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times.
fox26houston.com
Page Parkes modeling agency hosting Teen Leadership Camp, helping teens become local leaders
HOUSTON - The namesake of the Page Parkes modeling agency in Houston is offering a program to inspire teens, help them map out their future, and claim self-confidence. Teens, come as you are, start making a life plan and create a foundation to stand on the rest of your life. That's what Page Parkes wants to offer with some good old-fashioned TLC through her own TLC, or Teen Leadership Camp.
Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County partnership works to prevent fentanyl crisis
Montgomery County mothers and officials are working together to stop the growing number of kids falling victim to the growing fentanyl crisis. FOX 26’s Damali Keith speaks to city officials and mothers in Montgomery County where a new partnership has been formed to share the dangers of fentanyl.
Pasadena man sentenced 35 years for killing man mistaken for thief and fleeing the country in 2018
Oscar Garcia was convicted for following a man, who he reportedly mistook for a thief, and his girlfriend before killing him in 2018.
fox26houston.com
Two bodies found dead in apartment after welfare check, possible murder-suicide police say
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in southwest Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Houston police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check. Officials say someone said there was a smell coming from their neighbor's apartment in Forum Park.
Innocent woman's spine severed during shooting outside of northwest Harris County bar
She's paralyzed from the waist down, according to investigators, who also said she was never the intended target. The suspect in the case may have gone even further to hide his involvement.
cw39.com
Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
fox26houston.com
Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston
HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
fox26houston.com
Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston
HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
fox26houston.com
'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard
HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
Baytown, district officials address recent homicide rate after 16-year-old Shane Hamilton's murder
"Any of us would give anything to be there to make a difference. To stop it from happening. You hate to see a young life cut short. It's tragic," the Baytown police chief said.
Comments / 1