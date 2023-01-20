ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

fox26houston.com

Two arrested for possession of oxycodone, intoxicated while baby in the car

HOUSTON - A man and woman were arrested for possessing drugs while a baby was in the car in northwest Houston. On Friday evening, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a parking lot in the 7700 block of Gessner Road near Jersey Village after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside, later identified as Joe Garcia and Astrid Flores, who appeared to be intoxicated with a small infant inside the car.
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

2 Dead In Possible Houston Murder-Suicide

Two people are dead following a possible murder-suicide in southwest Houston. Officers responded to the ten-thousand block of Forum Park Saturday afternoon for a welfare check after neighbors reported a foul smell and mail piling up. A man and woman were found dead inside the residence. It appears they were...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Page Parkes modeling agency hosting Teen Leadership Camp, helping teens become local leaders

HOUSTON - The namesake of the Page Parkes modeling agency in Houston is offering a program to inspire teens, help them map out their future, and claim self-confidence. Teens, come as you are, start making a life plan and create a foundation to stand on the rest of your life. That's what Page Parkes wants to offer with some good old-fashioned TLC through her own TLC, or Teen Leadership Camp.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
MAGNOLIA, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County partnership works to prevent fentanyl crisis

Montgomery County mothers and officials are working together to stop the growing number of kids falling victim to the growing fentanyl crisis. FOX 26’s Damali Keith speaks to city officials and mothers in Montgomery County where a new partnership has been formed to share the dangers of fentanyl.
cw39.com

Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston

HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard

HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
HOUSTON, TX

