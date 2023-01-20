Read full article on original website
Collider
'Air': Ben Affleck's Nike Movie Scores a Release Date
Ben Affleck is shooting for nothing but net with his latest directorial project, Air, which has officially set a theatrical release date for April 5, 2023. Following the movie’s major play in cinemas around the world, it will later grab a seat on the bench at Prime Video where it will be available for streaming. Along with directing, Affleck teamed up with frequent collaborator and fellow star Matt Damon to pen the film’s script. The feature will also serve as the first flick to come from the dream team’s production company: Artists Equity.
TechRadar
The Marvels: release date, cast, plot, and more
The Marvels will make Marvel Studios history when it lands in theaters. The Captain Marvel quasi-sequel marks the first all-female superhero team movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers being joined by Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. So,...
Collider
'Kraven the Hunter': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About Sony's Next Spider-Man Spinoff
What Do We Know About the Plot of Kraven the Hunter?. Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven, a classic Spider-Man villain, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and a founding member of the Sinister Six, was teased in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). In Marvel Comics, Kraven is depicted as a Russian nobleman whose family was compelled to immigrate to America in 1917 due to the February Revolution. Kraven became an obsessive big game hunter and, after mastering the sport, made Spider-Man his target in an effort to establish himself as the world's best hunter. In 2014, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 director Marc Webb indicated an interest in seeing the character in a movie.
Collider
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' Sets June Theatrical Release
After originally being ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the adaptation of Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman is now bound for theaters according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reception of test screenings of the film back in December was extremely positive, leading to a shift in strategy by executives to capitalize. The horror thriller will now enjoy a theatrical release on June 2.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant
We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Collider
10 Projects Releasing in 2023 Featuring LGBTQ+ Stars
For perhaps the first time ever, there are many openly queer celebrities that are big names in Hollywood right now. A few of these names include the likes of Matt Bomer and Ariana DeBose. These celebrities have made names for themselves not by being LGBTQ+ but by being incredibly talented and unafraid to be themselves, shining while they do it.
Collider
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
Collider
The Elements of the Joker We Hope Don’t Follow Him in Future Versions On Screen
We are never going to be rid of The Joker as a character in Batman media. As of this writing, Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan are both portraying the supervillain in radically different live-action movies. On top of the long list of live action versions of The Joker, there are the countless animated versions of the character showing up in TV programs ranging from Batwheels to Harley Quinn. I’m sure they’ll eventually use time-travel shenanigans to bring him into Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. We’re going to be seeing this character for as long as Warner Bros. and its various subsidiaries can wring money out of Batman...but that doesn’t mean every future incarnation of this ominous foe needs to be the same. By avoiding certain elements of past incarnations of The Joker, this character can still register as impactful.
Collider
'Boomerang' & 9 More Underrated Eddie Murphy Performances
With the release of You People on Netflix slated for the end of January, Eddie Murphy is hitting the screen again. Murphy undoubtedly made a name for himself when he became practically an overnight celeb beginning on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Murphy then moved on to star in...
wegotthiscovered.com
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
Collider
Anne Hathaway Is Just as Excited as We Are for 'The Princess Diaries 3'
Anne Hathaway has expressed her delight at the fan reception for the potential The Princess Diaries 3 reportedly in the works. Whilst she has not yet confirmed if she will be a part of the latest Disney sequel, she has implored fans to be patient for the third installment. In...
Collider
Luis Is the 'Ant-Man' Films' Best Character
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best quality can also be its biggest problem; initially, the franchise was exciting because of how precisely connected all the various storylines and events were, and it was thrilling to see characters from different individual stories cross over and meet one another. However, in recent years, the increasingly complex nature of the timeline has made the series more difficult to invest in for casual viewers who may only have interest in a handful of projects. It’s as if the MCU is lacking the perspective of someone whose life is only occasionally impacted by galactic events and superhuman battles, and that’s why Michael Peña’s performance as Luis in the Ant-Man films is so important. Not only is Luis one of the funniest side characters in the Ant-Man films, but he also provides an outside perspective than the ones shared by the core characters.
Collider
‘Fancy Dance’ Review: Lily Gladstone Is Magnificent as a Hustler With a Heart of Gold | Sundance 2023
If there is one name of one performer that any lover of cinema is going to want to know, it is that of Lily Gladstone. Sure, this may be a no-brainer for those rightly looking forward to her role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. However, it is worth getting to know all of Gladstone’s prior performances as she is and will never be contained to just one work. Each film, no matter what part she played in it, has seen her completely disappear into every character she takes on such as when she acted in 2016’s outstanding Certain Women in collaboration with the great filmmaker Kelly Reichardt. This now continues with another outstanding director, Erica Tremblay, whose name you will also want to know as she makes her narrative feature debut with Fancy Dance.
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses $582 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is eyeing the $600 million mark at the domestic box office as it looks to top the weekend chart for the sixth time in a row. The science-fiction sequel is expected to gross between $17 million and $20 million this weekend, setting itself up for the seventh-biggest sixth weekend in history.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jason Momoa confirms the return of a DC cult hero in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Jason Momoa has been whipping up a frenzy among the DCU fandom for several days now, and very little of it has had anything to do with James Wan’s long-awaited sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The star of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made has been playing...
Maria Bello Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)
Actor, writer and producer Maria Bello has signed for representation with the Agency for the Performing Arts. Consistently acclaimed in film and TV roles for decades, the signing with APA comes on the heels of Sony’s box office hit “The Woman King,” which Bello co-wrote and produced. Bello is best known for roles like her breakout in “Coyote Ugly,” as well as buzzy Indies like “A History of Violence,” “The Cooler,” “Prisoners,” “Beautiful Boy,” “Thank You for Smoking” and “In Search of Fellini.” She also anchored the profitable horror film “Lights Out.” Her television credits include four seasons on the CBS...
