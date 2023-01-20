ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 KISS FM

Don’t Irritate A Texan! This YouTuber Is Reminding Tourists About The Rules

So, you want come to Texas, eh? Then you can't be disrespectin' on us... Let's face it, EVERYONE wants to come to Texas. Even U-Haul stated that the most common destination for their rentals was Texas. Plus, it's not just the pioneers who want to move here permanently, we also get more than our fair share of tourists who want to enjoy our white sandy beaches and wide open spaces. But enough about Lubbock...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

Is This Yoga Trend the Best Way to Work Out This 2023?

As someone who grew up doing yoga in high school at 5 a.m. I simply love it and have been meaning to get back into it but maybe this year is my chance. Back in 2018 yoga became super popular after baby goats were brought into the spaces to added and extra bit of something. I grew up on a farm and still find adding goats to yoga a bit odd just because of the probable clean up factor after but a similar trend that started back in 2022 seems to be taking off all over TikTok.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign

Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be

Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy