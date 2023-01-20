Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Irritate A Texan! This YouTuber Is Reminding Tourists About The Rules
So, you want come to Texas, eh? Then you can't be disrespectin' on us... Let's face it, EVERYONE wants to come to Texas. Even U-Haul stated that the most common destination for their rentals was Texas. Plus, it's not just the pioneers who want to move here permanently, we also get more than our fair share of tourists who want to enjoy our white sandy beaches and wide open spaces. But enough about Lubbock...
Report Shows These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
If you are looking to make more money in 2023 maybe you should check these jobs out. There is a study done and released by the U.S. News & World Report recently for its 2023 jobs report. This study breakdown the cities where workers can make the most money. The...
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
Texas, Here Is The Petition To Bring Back A Whataburger Favorite
In case you were unaware, one of the best Whataburger breakfast items is no longer available to order. Luckily, it's not the taquito. Not to be dramatic but, I would have cried, possibly passed out, maybe passed away, if that were the case. It's the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit that is...
Is This Yoga Trend the Best Way to Work Out This 2023?
As someone who grew up doing yoga in high school at 5 a.m. I simply love it and have been meaning to get back into it but maybe this year is my chance. Back in 2018 yoga became super popular after baby goats were brought into the spaces to added and extra bit of something. I grew up on a farm and still find adding goats to yoga a bit odd just because of the probable clean up factor after but a similar trend that started back in 2022 seems to be taking off all over TikTok.
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
Controversial State “Hero” Holiday May Be Abolished If Texas Rep Gets His Way
I grew up in Texas, and I took the required State civics course in both high school and college. And I never once heard about the "hero" state holiday that Texas State Representative Jarvis Johnson (D) is seeking to abolish. But now that I know about it, I have to...
Will Texas Tech Ban TikTok On Campus Wi-Fi After UT’s Ban?
The end of TikTok, at least on University Wi-Fi networks, seems to be getting closer in Texas. On Tuesday, the University of Texas at Austin notified students and staff that they would no longer be able to access TikTok on university Wi-Fi Networks. The move comes after Texas Governor Greg...
Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be
Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
‘Best Brisket I’ve Ever Had’: Man Tries Texas BBQ For the First Time [Video]
One of the many things Texans are proud of and strongly believe is the best, is our barbeque. It doesn’t matter how many other states make it to the top of those ‘Best BBQ in the Country’ lists, Texans know the truth. A popular food-reviewer, @how.kev.eats on...
New ATF Pistol Brace Rule Could Make Thousands Of Texans Criminals
On Friday, probably when you weren't paying attention, the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, also known as the ATF, dropped it's new rule on pistol braces. And for millions of gun owners across America, it's not good. Under a new rule which will be published in the Federal...
Here’s Why Some Moms Are Joining Mothers-Only Communes Known as ‘Mommunes’
Single moms are banding together in mothers-only communities to help ease the stress of raising children, as well as lower their financial burdens. Kristin Batykefer, a single mom who is part of a mothers-only household she shares with longtime friend Tessa Gilder, spoke to Good Morning America about the rising "mommune" trend.
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0