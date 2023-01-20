Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: More showers for Kauai and Oahu as we await an ‘Eddie-’sized swell
A front is forecast to stall northwest of Kauai, bringing some wetter and unsettled conditions mainly for the Garden Isle and Niihau Saturday, and Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Weather will be drier and on the hazy side for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. More stable conditions should move...
A Sweeping Plan To Reinvent Kauai’s Oldest Hospital Is ‘Getting Close To The Vision’
Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital was built in 1917 to isolate and treat people diagnosed with tuberculosis. Once admitted, patients were not permitted to leave. Set on a green bluff overlooking the Kapaa coast, the hospital had its own dairy, hog farm and wood shop — self-sufficiency measures to contain the spread of contagious disease.
KITV.com
Famous New York architect, family purchase more than 200-acre Hanalei Bison Ranch
HANALEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A world-renowned architect is part of the family who purchased the more than 200-acre Hanalei Bison Ranch on Kauai's North Shore. KITV4 has confirmed that New York architect Richard Meier and his family have purchased about 229 acres, which includes grazing bison, fish and fruit and vegetable gardens.
Driver arrested after hitting child riding bike: KPD
A police investigation is underway after a 12-year-old Anahola boy was seriously injured following a collision on Saturday afternoon.
Doctors Want To Maximize The Potential Of Anti-Addiction Medication For Kauai Inmates
Addiction first took hold of Mark Christian’s life when he was a teenager who liked to surf the laid-back waves at Kalapaki Beach. It started with marijuana and cocaine, then progressed to more dangerous substances. Drug use led to drug dealing. Christian, now 66, said he felt powerless to...
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
