WNCT
Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Local group grows the arts in Bertie County. The...
One of the two wounded in the shooting is in critical condition, police said.
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at North Carolina parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, after an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road after receiving reports of a shooting. They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds […]
wcti12.com
Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center
NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
wcti12.com
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
cbs17
Man caught with cocaine, guns and $11,000 cash in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man earlier this week for having numerous drugs, cash and illegally possessing firearms. On Thursday afternoon, deputies and agents with the Narcotics Division of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office along with help from the...
wcti12.com
Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
cbs17
Triangle families ask for more to protect lives from Fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mitchico Duff described her daughter as kind and loving. Two years ago, Duff said she tragically lost her daughter, 22-year-old Machiko La’deja Duff, from fentanyl. “I don’t want another mom to feel the way I feel, this is a nightmare, this is torture…” said...
WITN
FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted Kinston drug dealer who prosecutors said threatened police officers and their families is going to spend the next nine years in federal prison. Joseph “Mike Mike” Wilson was sentenced on two counts of distribution of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson pled guilty...
wcti12.com
cbs17
Duo arrested for thefts at Target and 5 other stores, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two suspects for their roles in multiple armed robberies, including Target and a pizza restaurant. Between Monday and Tuesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated several larcenies and breaking and entering calls in the northwestern area of the city.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Drive-by shooter arrested
HARRELLSVILLE – An arrest has been made after an occupied residence near here was struck by gunfire this past weekend. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Trevon Montez Freeman. He is being held under a $2 million secured bond on eight counts of attempted first degree murder.
wcti12.com
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
wcti12.com
Snow Hill police looking for person of interest in breaking and entering
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest related to a breaking and entering. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-560-9022 or message the Snow Hill PD on Facebook. Any and all tips regarding the identity of...
cbs17
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Probation officer meeting turns into bust after drugs found on Craven Co. woman
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman showed up at her probation office with a bunch of different drugs on her. Craven County deputies say on Tuesday, Tabitha Paul was meeting with her probation officer when the drugs were found. The 31-year-old woman is now charged with felony...
WITN
ECU Health, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office launch suicide prevention program
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is partnering with a local sheriff’s office to prevent suicide. A simple lock and key can be the start of helping Bertie County residents prevent suicides. Gun locks are now available for free to anyone in the county, thanks to a partnership...
wcti12.com
Three men arrested on multiple illegal drug, gun charges after search of home
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested on multiple illegal drug and gun charges after a search at a house on N.C. 58 South in Lenoir County. A law enforcement team including Lenoir County Narcotics Unit, the Lenoir County Special Response Team and Kinston SWAT did the search Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
WITN
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Koinonia Christian Center gave away food to community members here in the east through a Loving Through Feeding event. Volunteers serving, praying, or distributing the 700 boxes filled with 40 pounds of chicken and other food items were men involved in a ministry group at the church.
