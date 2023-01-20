ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wabe.org

'Out Down South' outdoor exhibit observes years of rich Atlanta LGBTQ+ history

With the Respect for Marriage Act recently passed by Congress, the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans inch closer to equality, though much still remains to be done in welcoming and protecting our queer community members. “Out Down South” is an outdoor exhibit celebrating Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ history through portraiture and oral histories told with local queer heroes’ own voices.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

WABE's Week In Review: The saga at 'Cop City' turns deadly and Kemp goes global

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged seven people with domestic terrorism following a shootout with police at the site of a proposed public safety training center in Atlanta. Those arrested were all from out of state and range in age from 20 to 35 years old. Authorities say approximately 25 illegal campsites were cleared.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta superintendent sets goal for every Pre-K student to graduate

Surrounded by laser projections at immersive entertainment venue Illuminarium Thursday, Atlanta Superintendent Lisa Herring explained the meaning behind the theme of her 2023 State of the District address, “Mission Possible: APS2036.” Herring said it’s her mission to ensure that current Pre-Kindergarten students graduate from high school in 2036 ready for college or the workforce.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Georgia scientists help field-test world's first honeybee vaccine

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Researchers have developed the world’s first vaccine for honeybees – and field tested it here in Georgia. Earlier this month,...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

"Flames" & "Queer Moxie"

Two love-letters. One to your younger self and one to queer Atlanta. Hosts Alphonso Whitfield and Brianna Carr discuss Quincy and Deondray Gossfield’s short film “Flames” and the documentary “Queer Moxie” from Heather Provoncha and Leo Hollen, Jr.
ATLANTA, GA

