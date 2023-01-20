Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Related
MCSO: 1 injured in apartment shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at FarmHaus apartment in Madison.
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
YAHOO!
Arrest reports Jan. 21
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday. —James Bush, 1500 block AL 36, Hartselle, third-degree domestic violence- harassing. —Ronald Flick Jr., 2600 block US Hwy 31 S, Athens, two counts SORNA violation. —Congress Sledge, 100 block Judy Drive, Athens, improper lane usage, open container- alcohol...
Woman killed in Franklin County car crash
A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
YAHOO!
Morgan grand jury indicts Huntsville man for home repair fraud
Jan. 22—Indicted by a Morgan County grand jury on three counts of home repair fraud and two related counts of forgery, a Huntsville man remains in the Morgan County Jail more than six months after his arrest. Decatur police charged Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, with the five felonies after...
Person allegedly hits police officer after shoplifting incident at Parkway Place
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one person was arrested after allegedly hitting an officer after a supposed shoplifting incident.
Two Decatur men arrested after drug bust
Two Decatur men were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a Thursday afternoon search of neighboring homes, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
FOUND: Florence police find missing man
Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Morgan County man shot to death, 1 detained
One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville. Deputies arriving found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead....
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck on University Drive
A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on University Drive.
Walker County shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; search underway for 2 suspects including juvenile
An early-morning shooting in Walker County left one person dead and two others injured, and authorities are now searching for two suspects. The shooting happened about 5 a.m. on Hill Drive in Quinton near the line of Walker and Jefferson counties. Charges indicate it took place during a robbery. The...
Hazel Green mom, dad, two young sons dead in possible murder-suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
Manhunt Underway for Dangerous Suspects After Walker County Murder
Two suspects remain at large after a Thursday morning shooting in Walker County that left one person dead. According to a Facebook post from the agency, the WCSO received a report of a shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton early Thursday morning. The post states the investigation continues and due...
WAAY-TV
Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences
Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
Comments / 0