NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 15
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Rivalries both old and new take center stage this week with the first-ever NBA Rivals Week. From Tuesday through Saturday, 11 nationally televised games will feature some of the league’s most classic duels and some emerging rivalries between teams and players.
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 15: Sixers climb higher in Top 5; Celtics take No. 1
As we enter Week 15 with 57% of the season complete, there are seven teams in the Western Conference within two games of .500, ranging from the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks (25-23) to the 11th-place Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24). Now, it’s not a huge surprise that there have been four West teams worse than the Thunder. But that OKC is within a game of .500 is a little shocking. And that they’re within a game of fifth place is rather stunning.
NBA
Wizards to spotlight "Our Community, Our History" throughout Black History Month
WASHINGTON, D.C. – As part of the team’s Black History Month celebration presented by Stackwell Capital, the digital investment platform created to eliminate the racial wealth gap, the Washington Wizards will recognize and celebrate the achievements, influence and talents of individuals and organizations from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area throughout the month of February as part of the “Our Community, Our History” campaign.
NBA
Special Ticket Deals Announced for Playoff Push
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced The Hunt Is On with special ticket deals for the final 15 home games of the 2022-23 regular season. Fans are invited to pack Target Center with newly released lower-level tickets available for $27 or $50 and upper-level tickets for $10 on sale now at www.timberwolves.com/hunt or by phone at 612-673-1234.
NBA
WDSU Fletcher Mackel on NBA trade scenarios, LeBron James and NBA scoring record | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (7:35) to fire up the trade machine and discuss his favorite trade NBA scenarios for the Pelicans and the rest of the Western Conference. The crew also talk about which teams in the West might...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls
Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a four-game road trip, the Pacers (23-25) are back home on Tuesday night for a Central Division showdown with the Chicago Bulls (21-24). The Blue & Gold went 0-4 over last week's road trip and have now dropped seven...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 23, 2023
Week 15 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (26-21) is an all-home slate, at least until the end of the weekend. The Pelicans will host Denver (33-14) on Tuesday, then Minnesota (24-24) in a Wednesday back-to-back. A second back-to-back occurs on the weekend, featuring a Saturday home tilt vs. Washington (20-26) and Sunday road game at Milwaukee (29-17).
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 23
Saturday was one of the most exciting nights in sports I’ve seen: MMA, Australian Open, Rugby 7s, NFL Playoffs, and of course, NBA all at the same time! That’s a sports fan’s dream. This Monday card has some great spots too, and I really enjoyed picking players. With that in mind, let’s get started!
NBA
Khris Middleon, Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to return for Bucks on Monday
The Bucks will be one step closer to full strength Monday, when stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable to return to the lineup in Detroit (7 ET, League Pass). Middleton has missed 18 games while dealing with a sore knee and hasn’t played since Dec. 15....
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Rockets
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24) will host the Houston Rockets (10-35) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback to prevail over the Toronto Raptors, 128-126. Guard D’Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter while Anthony Edwards tallied yet another 20+ point game, finishing with 23. In addition, Kyle Anderson recorded his first 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season.
NBA
Cavs Finish Back To Back With Win Over Milwaukee
The Cavs end their back to back at home with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Cleveland Ohio. Evan Mobley stands out leading the team in points with a career high performance of 38 Pts, shooting a 70.4 FG%, along with 9 Rebs and 3 Asts. Darius leads the team in assists with 10 for the game.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bucks
On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold welcome the Bucks to town, looking to quickly wash the taste of Friday’s defeat out of their mouths. The Cavaliers suffered what was almost certainly their most disappointing loss of the season, dropping a 120-114 decision to a Warriors team that played an overtime contest the night before, was at the end of a five-game trip and was without four of five starters. Golden State still scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, handing the sluggish Cavaliers their third loss in the last four outings.
NBA
Betway By the Numbers: Anderson Varejao
As the Cavaliers honor franchise great Anderson Varejao this weekend, get a glance at some numbers he has gathered up in his 13 seasons in Cleveland... 7 … players in Cavaliers franchise history – including Anderson Varejao – to have tallied at least 4,000 points and 4,000 rebounds.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Trail Blazers 1-22-23
The Lakers (21-25) face the Trail Blazers (21-24) on Sunday evening for the first time in Portland this season. The game tips at 6:00 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. REINFORCEMENTS COMING?. Before the Grizzlies game, Coach...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: All You Need To Know About Clips V. Spurs
Last Matchup: 11/19/22 LAC – 119 SAN 97 | Norman Powell: 26 - Jakob Poeltl: 20. The Clippers have won both their meetings with the Spurs so far this season. Los Angeles has had a longer winning streak against San Antonio to start a season just once, when they won all four regular season matchups in the series in the 1996-97 season.
NBA
Rozier Catalyzes Hornets’ 19-PT Comeback Win In Atlanta
Charlotte Scores 5 PTS in Final 1.1 Seconds to Stun Hawks and Start Road Trip 2-0 It feels like too many times this season, the Charlotte Hornets have battled back from a tough start, only to come a play or two away from what would have been a thrilling comeback victory. Such was not the case on Saturday night though, as a sensational second-half showing by Terry Rozier spearheaded a dramatic 122-118 come-from-behind road win over the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
Pool Report on the Timeouts at the end of Tonight’s Pelicans at Heat Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Anthony Chiang (Miami Herald) with Crew Chief Bill Kennedy following tonight’s New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat game. QUESTION: “Why weren’t the Pelicans granted a timeout on the inbounds pass with 15.1 seconds left before the five-second violation was called? It seemed like Dyson Daniels was calling for a timeout just before that call was made.”
NBA
Lakers Complete 2nd Half Comeback to Beat the Blazers
For the second time in three nights the Lakers overcame ridiculous odds to win a game, this time coming back from a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Trail Blazers 121-112 on Sunday night. The game started with the Lakers unable to miss from the field, pushing out to an...
