foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
Man shot and killed in Annapolis
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed this evening in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis.
Nottingham MD
15-year-old killed in Baltimore County shooting
MILFORD MILL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal shooting that left a teenager dead on Saturday night. At just after 9 p.m. on January 21, officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court (21244) for reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the location, authorities...
Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster
Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.
WDEL 1150AM
Sunday morning standoff with police ends with one suspect shot, one jailed
One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and a second is behind bars after a Sunday morning standoff with New Castle County Police. Officers were dispatched to a house in the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park shortly before 2 a.m. and confronted the men, who brandished guns, police said.
Officers shoot suspect during home invasion: New Castle police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – An alleged home invasion in New Castle County turned into an officer-involved shooting and one person at the hospital Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park.Officers responded to a call for a home invasion. When they arrived at the home, two suspects were brandishing firearms and refused to comply with the demands the officers gave, police say. Authorities then discharged their weapons, they say, striking one of the suspects.That man was transported to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. Police say they took the other suspect into custody and transported them to the New Castle County Division of Police Headquarters.The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave required by policies in place.If you have any information, New Castle police are asking you to contact them at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.
Police say 15-year-old killed in shooting in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE-- A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday evening in Baltimore County, police say.Officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court in Milford Mill shortly after 9 p.m. for for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was then taken to an area hospital where he died.This incident is currently under investigation."There is nothing more heartbreaking for a parent, and for a community, than the loss of a child," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. "I am heartbroken that Baltimore County has lost a young person to a senseless act of gun violence and furious that family and friends must now mourn the passing of a loved one. "We refuse to normalize this violence and expect the perpetrator will be held accountable as the police department's investigation into this incident continues. We grieve with all who have lost a loved one and keep them in our prayers as we all hold a children a bit closer tonight."Homicide detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.Back in September, 14-year-old Travis Slaughter was shot and killed after a football game in Milford Mill.
Nottingham MD
Parkville business robbed, vehicle stolen in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, an individual broke into several storage containers in the area of Pfeffers Road at Bradshaw Road in Kingsville (21087). The suspect stole heavy-duty equipment and diesel gas.
YAHOO!
Wanted in Berks: January 22, 2023
Jan. 22----Joseph Klepchick, 28, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Buchanon Drive, Ephrata, is wanted on charges of a firearms law violation and fleeing to elude a police officer. Muhlenberg Township police said that on Dec. 2 an officer saw Klepchick driving at a high rate...
Nottingham MD
Inmate from Middle River dies at Harford County Detention Center
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A 26-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died early Sunday morning after hanging himself in his cell, authorities said. At approximately 12:15 a.m., a correctional deputy found the inmate unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck. Deputies immediately began lifesaving efforts and called for medical staff at the detention center. Deputies and medical staff initiated CPR and continued until medics arrived on scene to relieve them, with no success. The inmate, identified as Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., of Middle River, was pronounced dead at just after 1 a.m.
Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted
Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.
Inmate found dead in Harford County jail cell on Sunday
A 26-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning at the Harford County Detention Center.
Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON LOCUST AVENUE
(Wilmington, Del.-19810) On Saturday (1/21) at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single vehicle collision. Investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a...
Wbaltv.com
Vigil held for woman found dead after east Baltimore rowhome fire
A Baltimore family wants answers after their loved one was found dead after a fire inside a vacant rowhome. Firefighters were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of North East Avenue in the Ellwood Park neighborhood for a fire. They were met with heavy smoke and fire in the back of the house.
foxbaltimore.com
Man accused of escaping police custody at Baltimore hospital, federal agents join search
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In November 2022, an officer gets on the radio and calls for backup. A suspect had escaped from the prisoner transport vehicle outside Baltimore’s Midtown Hospital and was on the loose. “The suspect had requested to be evaluated by medical professionals after his arrest....
NBC Washington
Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel
The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
Forklift Driver Dies From Burns Months After Camper Trailer Explosion In Harford County
Officials from Johns Hopkins Hospital confirmed that Robert Kellogg has died from his injuries three months after his camper trailer exploded outside a Harford County business. Kellogg, 38, died on Saturday, Jan. 21 after more than 60 percent of his body suffered extensive burns outside B&T Services on Pulaski Highway...
WDEL 1150AM
Saturday night shooting in Wilmington critically injures man
A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday night. The victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard, city police said. The victim is now hospitalized, and police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They're asking anyone who...
Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie
At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
