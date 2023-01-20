BALTIMORE-- A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday evening in Baltimore County, police say.Officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court in Milford Mill shortly after 9 p.m. for for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was then taken to an area hospital where he died.This incident is currently under investigation."There is nothing more heartbreaking for a parent, and for a community, than the loss of a child," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. "I am heartbroken that Baltimore County has lost a young person to a senseless act of gun violence and furious that family and friends must now mourn the passing of a loved one. "We refuse to normalize this violence and expect the perpetrator will be held accountable as the police department's investigation into this incident continues. We grieve with all who have lost a loved one and keep them in our prayers as we all hold a children a bit closer tonight."Homicide detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.Back in September, 14-year-old Travis Slaughter was shot and killed after a football game in Milford Mill.

MILFORD MILL, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO