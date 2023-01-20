ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers...
SARASOTA, FL
localsyr.com

Three injuries from a Cortlandville accident

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortlandville Fire Department (CFD), as well as TLC-EMS, were sent to a two-car accident that took place on Route 13 in the area of Country Max on January 21, around 11:17 a.m. The Homer Fire Chief was the first to arrive on the scene as...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Serious Accident on Route 13 Injures Three

Late Saturday morning, January 21st around 11:15am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a serious vehicle accident on Route 13 near Country Max for a reported two vehicle crash. The Homer Fire Department Fire Chief was in the area and was the first to arrive at the scene of the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii AG Joins Amicus Brief in Support of New York Concealed-Carry Law

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a coalition of fifteen attorneys general supporting the constitutionality of New York’s concealed-carry laws by asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined certain aspects of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (“CCIA”).
HAWAII STATE
WKTV

Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S

SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
FRANKFORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy