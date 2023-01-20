Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And UnderC. HeslopOhio State
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins. Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across...
localsyr.com
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Jefferson County: Troopers
CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Christopher P. Robertson, 30, of Chaumont, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
localsyr.com
Three injuries from a Cortlandville accident
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortlandville Fire Department (CFD), as well as TLC-EMS, were sent to a two-car accident that took place on Route 13 in the area of Country Max on January 21, around 11:17 a.m. The Homer Fire Chief was the first to arrive on the scene as...
NYS Corrections Officers Call For Massive Changes After Violent Year
So in the past, I have written about the difficulties our men and women in law enforcement face every day they are on the job. They go to work without the certainty of knowing if they will be going back home at the end of the day. However, there is...
localsyr.com
Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
wxhc.com
Serious Accident on Route 13 Injures Three
Late Saturday morning, January 21st around 11:15am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a serious vehicle accident on Route 13 near Country Max for a reported two vehicle crash. The Homer Fire Department Fire Chief was in the area and was the first to arrive at the scene of the...
Chemung County man dies after staying in a condemned house, 4 others injured
A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.
Get A Fine For Smoking Marijuana In These 6 Banned Places In NY
Although smoking marijuana is legal in New York, a recently passed law that bans smoking in 6 places.
NY Rep. George Santos Accused of Scamming Disabled NJ Veteran
Embattled New York Congressman George Santos says he has "no clue" who Richard Osthoff is. Osthoff is a US Navy Veteran who lives in Freehold. He says he met Santos in 2015, although at the time Santos was going by the name Anthony Devolder. It was Devolder (Santos) who promised...
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
NY Army Natl. Guard from Rochester, statewide leave for Kuwait deployment
400 New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas on Sunday.
bigislandgazette.com
Hawaii AG Joins Amicus Brief in Support of New York Concealed-Carry Law
Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a coalition of fifteen attorneys general supporting the constitutionality of New York’s concealed-carry laws by asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined certain aspects of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (“CCIA”).
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing a Location in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Greater Long Island and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NYC Council worried about ‘tidal wave’ of illegal weed shops and their effects on legal industry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When authorities recently shut down an illegal marijuana shop across the street from City Councilwoman Gale Brewer’s Manhattan office, she found the shop fully stocked and reopened just a few days later. Her story isn’t unique. Since the state legalized marijuana sales in 2021,...
What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York?
Take A Look Inside Adam Levine's Former New York City Penthouse. Maroon 5 frontman and longtime judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, lived the lifestyle of the rich and famous at this SoHo loft in New York City. Do you want to see inside?. 10 Places in Central New York...
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
stupiddope.com
Cannabis Connoisseurs Flock to Cloud 9 Dispensary for Tax-Free Cannabis in New York
Residents of New York who love cannabis are driving from all over the state to visit Cloud 9 Smoke Shop and Dispensary, located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost 42 Montauk Hwy, Southampton, NY 11968. This dispensary offers the best tax-free cannabis in New York, and it’s quickly becoming the go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts.
WKTV
Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S
SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
