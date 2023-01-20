Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to staff on Friday he took full responsibility for the decisions that led to laying of 12,000 employees. After announcing the company was laying off some 12,000 employees on Friday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai put on his velvet glove and allowed those still at the company to work from home in order to help deal with the “difficult news.”

3 DAYS AGO