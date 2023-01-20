ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
Fortune

Google employees allowed to work from home Friday to ‘absorb this difficult news’ of parent Alphabet laying off 12,000 people

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to staff on Friday he took full responsibility for the decisions that led to laying of 12,000 employees. After announcing the company was laying off some 12,000 employees on Friday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai put on his velvet glove and allowed those still at the company to work from home in order to help deal with the “difficult news.”
Phys.org

Insomnia, headaches, and stomach pains: Researcher examines the hidden costs of gig workers' flexibility

The ever-expanding gig economy has brought with it the rise of the independent contractor, from delivery drivers to personal shoppers and dog walkers. Compared to traditional employees, independent contractors are classified as self-employed and do not benefit from a minimum wage, paid time off, or other protections. This kind of work arrangement is becoming increasingly common, with a recent study showing 20% of professionals surveyed are considering switching to independent contract work.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

McDonald's just launched a brilliant new way for customers to save money

The pandemic served McDonald's quite well. It suddenly had an even more captive market, prepared to pay a little bit more just to get familiar food quickly. Soon, though, inflationary pressures loomed and prices accelerated. This is a little uncomfortable for a brand that has always claimed to represent value....
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy