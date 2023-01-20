Read full article on original website
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
This $8 billion startup is fining employees $1,200 for contacting colleagues on vacation
Roughly half of U.S. employees report working at least one hour a day even when on vacation.
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Google employees allowed to work from home Friday to ‘absorb this difficult news’ of parent Alphabet laying off 12,000 people
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to staff on Friday he took full responsibility for the decisions that led to laying of 12,000 employees. After announcing the company was laying off some 12,000 employees on Friday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai put on his velvet glove and allowed those still at the company to work from home in order to help deal with the “difficult news.”
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
Many workers barely recall signing noncompetes, until they try to change jobs
Employers say that noncompete agreements are needed to protect trade secrets and investments. The FTC says they deprive workers of their economic liberties and has proposed a rule to ban them.
Paid Sick Leave, Minimum Pay, and More: New Washington State Law Gives Gig Workers Benefits Without Employment Status
On January 1, 2023, a new law designed to regulate ride-sharing companies, such as Uber and Lyft, will come into effect in Washington state, making it the first state in the nation to pass a law establishing a minimum payment requirement and sick leave benefits for ride-hailing drivers.
Tech Check: Hyper-personalizing Your Ride
The auto industry is using the latest technology to transform vehicles but not in the practical way you'd think.
‘This is not an employee choice’: The CEO of Morgan Stanley gets real and says employees can’t simply choose to work remotely
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that just as employees' salaries and promotions weren't their choice, working remotely for a week wasn't either.
Tech wreck sweeping Silicon Valley wipes out jobs paying combined $12B annually
The 'tech wreck' sweeping Silicon Valley has wiped out tens of thousands of jobs paying a combined $12 billion annually, an analysis of the largest recent cuts shows.
Silicon Valley’s Tech Layoffs Could Affect the Housing Market in 2023
Silicon Valley may be facing increased headwinds in 2023 despite struggling through a particularly harsh period last year. In late 2022, a wave of layoffs started poking at the California real estate...
Get ready for a gig-worker boom that could make it harder for contractors to earn a living
Over 1 million Americans may flock to gig work this year if unemployment spikes, and the competition could mean less money for everyone.
Phys.org
Insomnia, headaches, and stomach pains: Researcher examines the hidden costs of gig workers' flexibility
The ever-expanding gig economy has brought with it the rise of the independent contractor, from delivery drivers to personal shoppers and dog walkers. Compared to traditional employees, independent contractors are classified as self-employed and do not benefit from a minimum wage, paid time off, or other protections. This kind of work arrangement is becoming increasingly common, with a recent study showing 20% of professionals surveyed are considering switching to independent contract work.
Calif. nursing home workers get $690,000 in denied overtime and break time pay in court order
A California nursing home operator must pay workers more than $690,000 in unpaid overtime and break time not paid over two and a half years.
ZDNet
McDonald's just launched a brilliant new way for customers to save money
The pandemic served McDonald's quite well. It suddenly had an even more captive market, prepared to pay a little bit more just to get familiar food quickly. Soon, though, inflationary pressures loomed and prices accelerated. This is a little uncomfortable for a brand that has always claimed to represent value....
