It’s like staring into a rectangular portal that leads to a prismatic psychedelic world. I wish I was exaggerating. With a total of 172 individually addressable LEDs on both the front and the back, the Neon Crystal Cube lights up together to create some of the most beautiful gradients and patterns you’ll see. The device comes from the folks at Moonside, who designed the ‘lava lamp on steroids’ we featured earlier in 2021. I still use my own Moonside Neon Lighthouse every single day as an ambient light to fill my room with a gentle wash of intermingling colors. It’s the perfect way to make you feel relaxed and eventually fall asleep, although the one major problem I’ve had with the Neon Lighthouse is the fact that it’s extremely prone to accidentally falling over. The Neon Crystal Cube, however, fixes that with its stable, sleek, rectangular design… but that isn’t the only part. The Neon Crystal Cube’s also designed to create more complex light patterns, using both front and backlighting. It responds to music, has a whole host of customizable presets, and can be connected to multiple other Neon Crystal Cubes to create a modular panel of psychedelic pixels. Touted as a smart-lamp too, the Neon Crystal Cube integrates with your smart home ecosystem, boasting compatibility with Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and even with the emerging universal Matter protocol.

1 DAY AGO