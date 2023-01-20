ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Push to build mental health facility in Knoxville

A new mental health hospital could be built in Knox County. Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WATE the state is interested in creating more mental health facilities in our area. It's up in the air where exactly the hospital would go or how big it would be but Jacobs says the project is looking promising.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KCSO and MDC partner for Aging Adult Resources Fair

The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville’s older adults. KCSO and MDC partner for Aging Adult Resources Fair. The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rural Metro explains how to avoid kitchen fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kitchen fires are one of the most common fires in homes. In fact, 70% of house fires begin in the kitchen according to the National Fire Prevention Association. “We just want people to be mindful,” Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro said. “Cook where you’re going...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Crews extinguish North Knox County house fire

A house fire is under investigation in North Knox County. Rural Metro fire crews responded to Jenkins Lane around 3 a.m. Monday. A house fire is under investigation in North Knox County. Rural Metro fire crews responded to Jenkins Lane around 3 a.m. Monday. News at 6 on 1/22. Tennessee...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one. Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro crews fight early morning house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro Fire say they were working a house fire early Monday morning. Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said crews were called to a brush fire in the 8300 block of Jenkins Lane in North Knox County. When fire crews got there, they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students

More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend. UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students. More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend. News at 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
OAK RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy