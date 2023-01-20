Read full article on original website
WATE
Push to build mental health facility in Knoxville
WATE
KCSO and MDC partner for Aging Adult Resources Fair
The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff's Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville's older adults.
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. A list of closings and delays for Jan. 22 is below. Bell County, KY - NTI Day. Campbell County- Opening two hours late. Claiborne County - Closed.
Oak Ridge residents may hear sirens this week amid Y-12 maintenance
Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has alerted the public that they should not be alarmed if they sirens this week.
WATE
Rural Metro explains how to avoid kitchen fires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kitchen fires are one of the most common fires in homes. In fact, 70% of house fires begin in the kitchen according to the National Fire Prevention Association. “We just want people to be mindful,” Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro said. “Cook where you’re going...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
WATE
Crews extinguish North Knox County house fire
A house fire is under investigation in North Knox County. Rural Metro fire crews responded to Jenkins Lane around 3 a.m. Monday.
Plan to bring mental health hospital to Knox County in the works
Activists march in Knoxville on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Sunday marked 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was made. Activist groups in favor of and opposed to abortion marked the anniversary by holding demonstrations in Knoxville.
Blount Co. nonprofit working to make more people homeowners, building houses they can afford
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in around four years, the Foothills Community Development Corporation is building affordable homes in Blount County. This comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough for people to think about buying a home. The average family in...
WATE
Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one.
WATE
Armed man suspected of assaulting Jefferson County couple arrested
A Jefferson County man has been taken into custody after leading police on a manhunt this weekend.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro crews fight early morning house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro Fire say they were working a house fire early Monday morning. Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said crews were called to a brush fire in the 8300 block of Jenkins Lane in North Knox County. When fire crews got there, they found...
WATE
UT libraries hosts STEM event for high school students
More than 100 high school students attended "Big Orange STEM" Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend.
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city's public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system.
wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
‘Big Orange STEM’: High school students receive hands-on experience at UT
More than 100 high school students attended Big Orange STEM Saturday at the John C. Hodges Library this weekend.
wvlt.tv
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
