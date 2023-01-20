If there is one name of one performer that any lover of cinema is going to want to know, it is that of Lily Gladstone. Sure, this may be a no-brainer for those rightly looking forward to her role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. However, it is worth getting to know all of Gladstone’s prior performances as she is and will never be contained to just one work. Each film, no matter what part she played in it, has seen her completely disappear into every character she takes on such as when she acted in 2016’s outstanding Certain Women in collaboration with the great filmmaker Kelly Reichardt. This now continues with another outstanding director, Erica Tremblay, whose name you will also want to know as she makes her narrative feature debut with Fancy Dance.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO