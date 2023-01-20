Read full article on original website
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
Collider
'Air': Ben Affleck's Nike Movie Scores a Release Date
Ben Affleck is shooting for nothing but net with his latest directorial project, Air, which has officially set a theatrical release date for April 5, 2023. Following the movie’s major play in cinemas around the world, it will later grab a seat on the bench at Prime Video where it will be available for streaming. Along with directing, Affleck teamed up with frequent collaborator and fellow star Matt Damon to pen the film’s script. The feature will also serve as the first flick to come from the dream team’s production company: Artists Equity.
Collider
'Boomerang' & 9 More Underrated Eddie Murphy Performances
With the release of You People on Netflix slated for the end of January, Eddie Murphy is hitting the screen again. Murphy undoubtedly made a name for himself when he became practically an overnight celeb beginning on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Murphy then moved on to star in...
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
Collider
The Elements of the Joker We Hope Don’t Follow Him in Future Versions On Screen
We are never going to be rid of The Joker as a character in Batman media. As of this writing, Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan are both portraying the supervillain in radically different live-action movies. On top of the long list of live action versions of The Joker, there are the countless animated versions of the character showing up in TV programs ranging from Batwheels to Harley Quinn. I’m sure they’ll eventually use time-travel shenanigans to bring him into Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. We’re going to be seeing this character for as long as Warner Bros. and its various subsidiaries can wring money out of Batman...but that doesn’t mean every future incarnation of this ominous foe needs to be the same. By avoiding certain elements of past incarnations of The Joker, this character can still register as impactful.
Collider
Anne Hathaway Is Just as Excited as We Are for 'The Princess Diaries 3'
Anne Hathaway has expressed her delight at the fan reception for the potential The Princess Diaries 3 reportedly in the works. Whilst she has not yet confirmed if she will be a part of the latest Disney sequel, she has implored fans to be patient for the third installment. In...
Collider
10 Projects Releasing in 2023 Featuring LGBTQ+ Stars
For perhaps the first time ever, there are many openly queer celebrities that are big names in Hollywood right now. A few of these names include the likes of Matt Bomer and Ariana DeBose. These celebrities have made names for themselves not by being LGBTQ+ but by being incredibly talented and unafraid to be themselves, shining while they do it.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
Collider
‘Fancy Dance’ Review: Lily Gladstone Is Magnificent as a Hustler With a Heart of Gold | Sundance 2023
If there is one name of one performer that any lover of cinema is going to want to know, it is that of Lily Gladstone. Sure, this may be a no-brainer for those rightly looking forward to her role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. However, it is worth getting to know all of Gladstone’s prior performances as she is and will never be contained to just one work. Each film, no matter what part she played in it, has seen her completely disappear into every character she takes on such as when she acted in 2016’s outstanding Certain Women in collaboration with the great filmmaker Kelly Reichardt. This now continues with another outstanding director, Erica Tremblay, whose name you will also want to know as she makes her narrative feature debut with Fancy Dance.
Collider
Luis Is the 'Ant-Man' Films' Best Character
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best quality can also be its biggest problem; initially, the franchise was exciting because of how precisely connected all the various storylines and events were, and it was thrilling to see characters from different individual stories cross over and meet one another. However, in recent years, the increasingly complex nature of the timeline has made the series more difficult to invest in for casual viewers who may only have interest in a handful of projects. It’s as if the MCU is lacking the perspective of someone whose life is only occasionally impacted by galactic events and superhuman battles, and that’s why Michael Peña’s performance as Luis in the Ant-Man films is so important. Not only is Luis one of the funniest side characters in the Ant-Man films, but he also provides an outside perspective than the ones shared by the core characters.
Collider
'SNL's The Black Lotus Sketch Offers a No-Nonsense Alternative to 'The White Lotus'
The White Lotus Season 2 brought us a lot of frights—mainly our fear that Aubrey Plaza's Harper was not going to make it out alive. And as one of the few non-white guests this time around, we wanted to protect her and Ethan (Will Sharpe) as best we could. But with The White Lotus comes a lot of nonsense. Mainly from the guests but often times the staff too. So when Plaza took to Saturday Night Live to host alongside musical guest Sam Smith, it wasn't surprising that there was a sketch inspired by The White Lotus there.
Collider
The 10 Highest-Rated Films on Letterboxd
From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films. Users can give their own reviews on pretty much every movie ever made and have allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world.
Collider
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Wraps Filming
Filming has concluded on the new Star Wars series for Disney+. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew wrapped yesterday and a number of crew members took to social media to celebrate the milestone. Stunt coordinator George Cottle took to Instagram to share his happiness at finishing shooting. “That’s a Wrap on Skeleton...
Collider
Jeremy Renner Posts Update on Recovery Following Snowplow Accident
In what will come as a welcome boost to his hoards of fans, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner posted a positive update on his Instagram page Saturday, following his horrific snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner's post sheds light on the full extent of the injuries sustained in the now infamous incident as well as the physical therapy the actor is undergoing. Renner also gave his thanks to those wishing him well in his recovery.
Collider
'Shrinking' Review: Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Are Brilliant in Apple TV+'s Earnest Dramedy
Much like many people around the world, I've been to therapy. In fact, I've been seeing the same therapist since I was in the sixth grade. When you've been seeing a therapist for long enough, obviously you'll start to learn tidbits about their personal lives and who they are outside the office. There's a relationship that is built there, and despite the fact that you are paying another person to listen to your insecurities and offer advice, there are those moments when you want to hear about them too. Jason Segel clearly understands this.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Questions Her Faith in Morning Announcements Sketch
Aubrey Plaza hosted the latest episode Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith. The episode arrived with a series of oddball but brilliant sketches that fit perfectly with what we all know about Plaza's sense of humor. One such sketch features two nuns are doing the morning announcements in a school, but things go awry when Sister Cecilia questions everything she thinks she knows. Interestingly, this Plaza's second time playing a nun, having previously appeared as Sister Fernanda in The Little Hours.
Collider
'Kraven the Hunter': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About Sony's Next Spider-Man Spinoff
What Do We Know About the Plot of Kraven the Hunter?. Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven, a classic Spider-Man villain, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and a founding member of the Sinister Six, was teased in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). In Marvel Comics, Kraven is depicted as a Russian nobleman whose family was compelled to immigrate to America in 1917 due to the February Revolution. Kraven became an obsessive big game hunter and, after mastering the sport, made Spider-Man his target in an effort to establish himself as the world's best hunter. In 2014, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 director Marc Webb indicated an interest in seeing the character in a movie.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch
Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
Collider
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' Sets June Theatrical Release
After originally being ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the adaptation of Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman is now bound for theaters according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reception of test screenings of the film back in December was extremely positive, leading to a shift in strategy by executives to capitalize. The horror thriller will now enjoy a theatrical release on June 2.
