Read full article on original website
Related
Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death
It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Marshall Tucker Band Namesake Dies at 99
The man who gave the Marshall Tucker Band their name died at age 99 on Jan. 20. The Southern rock pioneers chose their moniker from a random discovery soon after they’d formed in 1972, as they confirmed in a social media post. “We are saddened to hear of the...
KTVZ
Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries ‘longtime love’ on his 93rd birthday
Their wedding must have been out of this world. Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, who became the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969, following crewmate Neil Armstrong, married his “longtime love” on his 93rd birthday on Friday. The former astronaut announced his nuptials...
Comments / 0