Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
Inmate assaulted by other inmates; charges expected
Jan. 19—A man who was incarcerated in the Pontotoc County Justice Center was reportedly assaulted by several other inmates and felony charges are expected in the case. The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Jan. 12 in one of the jail's inmate pods. The alleged victim, Markice Quentez Walker,...
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
PCSO investigating Thursday night fatal shooting
Jan. 20—Investigators said a Pittsburg County woman was arrested Thursday night as a suspect in the fatal shooting of her husband in the Sams Point community. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of 59-year-old Jan Michael Agnew. According to...
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in federal prison
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A member of the Indian Brotherhood gang was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
Social Media Post Leads To Vian School Lockdown And Man's Arrest
A man is in jail accused of making threats that forced a Vian school to go on lockdown as a precaution. Hunter Craighead was arrested at his home in Fort Smith and will be brought back to Sequoyah County. The superintendent said as soon as he was notified of the...
Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Tuesday snow
Winter Storm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah [OK] from Tuesday 12PM till Wednesday 6AM. Patchy fog with cold temperatures Monday morning. Increasing clouds through the day, mild temps. Rain changes over to snow Tuesday. Light rain arrives Tuesday morning. Rain...
