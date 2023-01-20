ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
SEMINOLE, OK
YAHOO!

Inmate assaulted by other inmates; charges expected

Jan. 19—A man who was incarcerated in the Pontotoc County Justice Center was reportedly assaulted by several other inmates and felony charges are expected in the case. The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Jan. 12 in one of the jail's inmate pods. The alleged victim, Markice Quentez Walker,...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney Friday on four inmates accused of brutally assaulting another inmate in the county jail. Pontotoc County Undersheriff Arnold Scott said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured the victim into the sleeping area...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
YAHOO!

PCSO investigating Thursday night fatal shooting

Jan. 20—Investigators said a Pittsburg County woman was arrested Thursday night as a suspect in the fatal shooting of her husband in the Sams Point community. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of 59-year-old Jan Michael Agnew. According to...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Seminole County man was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced to life in federal prison

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A member of the Indian Brotherhood gang was sentenced to prison for his role in two separate homicides. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong, 33, of Seminole, was sentenced to life in prison for murder and kidnapping, and 10 years for possession and distribution of methamphetamine, in connection with the murder of Nicole Owl.
SEMINOLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Tuesday snow

Winter Storm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah [OK] from Tuesday 12PM till Wednesday 6AM. Patchy fog with cold temperatures Monday morning. Increasing clouds through the day, mild temps. Rain changes over to snow Tuesday. Light rain arrives Tuesday morning. Rain...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy