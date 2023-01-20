Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Man pistol-whipped, robbed near Frenchmen Street clubs, New Orleans police say
A 33-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed in the Frenchmen Street entertainment area, New Orleans police said Monday. The crime was reported to police around 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Decatur Street (map), which is between Frenchmen and Elysian Fields Avenue. The man told police an unidentified...
NOLA.com
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
NOLA.com
Suspect jailed in Lower Garden District killing, New Orleans police say
Bail was set at $550,000 Friday for a homeless man accused of killing a man at the edge of the Lower Garden District and shooting another person two weeks earlier, New Orleans police said. In records filed in Criminal District Court, police said surveillance video shows Adonta Hardy, 29, running...
NOPD VOWS, U.S. Marshals arrest double murder suspect
On Friday, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested Grant Townsend in the investigation of a double homicide that occurred on December 7, 2022, in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard.
St. Charles Parish man accused of carjacking women
A man who allegedly carjacked two women in St. Charles Parish is now in custody. He remains in jail on an armed robbery charge while he awaits his 72-hour bond hearing.
Suspect holds store up at gunpoint, steals $500
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22). According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into […]
NOPD collars suspect in separate homicide, shooting cases
The New Orleans Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in a homicide and separate shooting, both of which happened this month near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
WWL-TV
Arrest made in Gentilly double homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a double homicide outside a Walgreens drug store on Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue on December 7. 19-year-old Grant Townsend is charged with two counts of...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of Esplanade Avenue homicide
New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a man was shot and killed on Jan. 15 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street. The victim has since been identified as Leonard Olidge, 42.
NOLA.com
DWI enforcement plummets in New Orleans despite rise in impaired driving deaths
It's been almost four years since a drunk driver careened into an Esplanade Avenue bike lane following the Endymion parade, injuring nine cyclists, two of them fatally. But the pain of loss does not diminish with time, said Lois Walls Benjamin, whose daughter, Sharree Walls, was killed in the tragedy.
NOLA.com
Video, phone records link man to Gentilly drugstore double murder, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police jailed a 19-year-old man Friday in the killings of two people outside a Gentilly drugstore. Surveillance video and mobile phone records linked Townsend Grant to the Dec. 7 shooting deaths of Kentrell "Fat Nell" Ancar, 21, and Kalaila Miller, 17, police said in records filed in Criminal District Court.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect in French Quarter residential burglary
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to break in to a house in the French Quarter. According to police, a house on the 500 block of Wilkinson Street was broken into on Jan. 20 around 6 a.m. The suspect reportedly triggered...
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
WWL-TV
Man arrested in December homicide
In December two people were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Gentilly Boulevard. NOPD arrested one person in connection to the double homicide.
fox8live.com
Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
WWL-TV
Number of vehicle thefts in New Orleans is 'disturbing'
NEW ORLEANS — In 2022, New Orleans saw the highest number of vehicles thefts in a decade. According to the City of New Orleans' crime dashboard, there were 4,011 auto thefts. Now 20 days into 2023, the numbers are alarming. “618 reported car thefts in the first 19 days...
Another Sign on Vehicle in New Orleans Goes Viral After Recent Break-Ins
There's more to read here. Someone in New Orleans has left a sign on their vehicle window in hopes of deterring any potential criminal. The city of New Orleans has had HUNDREDS of vehicles broken into and stolen since the beginning of the new year and now citizens here hope that signs on vehicles deter any future break-ins.
fox8live.com
Mother of a 24-year-old shot and paralyzed fears shooter won’t be tried as an adult
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been around five months since police say a 16-year-old shot and paralyzed 24-year-old UNO student Noah Hansard. Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams vowed the case would be tried in adult court. But the mother of the victim is worried that won’t happen. Noah...
Love triangle sparks first degree murder charges
First degree murder charges in Jefferson Parish are being handed up against 29-year-old Donovan LaFrance. He’s charged in the September 2022 murder of Clarence Harvey.
NOLA.com
West bank double homicide victim is dad of suspect in earlier murder at same house
A man killed in a double homicide at a west bank house Tuesday night is the father of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at that very same residence a year earlier, according to authorities. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified Curtis Thomas Jr., 51, of Bridge City, as...
