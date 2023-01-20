ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Bendy, green TriMet buses prepare to return to FX-2 Division line

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet's extra-long "bendy" buses are scheduled to return to the FX-2 line this week for operator training, but it'll be a few more weeks until riders on Southeast Division Street can actually board them. The 60-foot articulated buses debuted in September when the FX-2 line replaced...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland proposes 4 new affordable housing projects

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Housing Bureau (PHB) unveiled four new proposed projects that will provide an additional 267 units of affordable housing in North and Southwest Portland. The projects will be funded primarily through Metro's regional housing bond. PBH will submit the four proposals to Metro for concept...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard in Columbia River near Cathlamet

CATHLAMET, Wash. — The Coast Guard was called out on Saturday morning to rescue a man in the Columbia River near Puget Island after his kayak capsized. The island is located south of Cathlamet, Washington in Wahkiakum County. That's about halfway between Longview and Astoria, Oregon. The U.S. Coast...
CATHLAMET, WA
KGW

Ice leads to multiple crashes in Marion County

SALEM, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to several crashes throughout Marion County on Sunday with icy roads being the major factor. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says there were at least 11 crashes between midnight and early Sunday evening, some which resulted in serious injuries. One on Sunnyside Road...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KGW

Hundreds show up for MLK Day walk throughout North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people showed up to Peninsula Park on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The group 'Don't Shoot Portland' organized the march that included volunteers, community members, teachers and students. Tai Carpenter is the board president for 'Don't Shoot Portland' which promotes justice, civic action and social change. The march was the 9th annual 'Reclaim the Dream' march. She said MLK's legacy means so much to her.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

1st small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US

TIGARD, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license.
TIGARD, OR
KGW

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Representative Suzanne Bonamici was walking with her husband in Northwest Portland Friday evening when she was struck by a car, according to a tweet from her Communications Director. Natalie Crofts posted that the congresswoman and her husband were crossing the street in a crosswalk at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart

WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
WOODLAND, WA
