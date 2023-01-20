Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Bendy, green TriMet buses prepare to return to FX-2 Division line
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet's extra-long "bendy" buses are scheduled to return to the FX-2 line this week for operator training, but it'll be a few more weeks until riders on Southeast Division Street can actually board them. The 60-foot articulated buses debuted in September when the FX-2 line replaced...
Portland proposes 4 new affordable housing projects
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Housing Bureau (PHB) unveiled four new proposed projects that will provide an additional 267 units of affordable housing in North and Southwest Portland. The projects will be funded primarily through Metro's regional housing bond. PBH will submit the four proposals to Metro for concept...
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
Carjacking suspects in Vancouver lead police on pursuit to Clackamas County
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday afternoon after police say they carjacked a woman at knifepoint at Vancouver Mall and led officers on a chase south to Clackamas County. Vancouver Police said the victim parked her car in the parking lot on Northeast Vancouver Mall...
Oregon City to see new 170-unit affordable housing complex open this summer
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A new affordable housing complex in Oregon City is under construction and expected to open this summer. Las Flores will be seven buildings on four and a half acres of lane, providing 170 units of affordable housing as well as an open green space and community center.
I-205 toll project raises concerns for West Linn, Oregon City leaders and drivers
WEST LINN, Ore. — Leaders for two Clackamas County cities voiced continued concerns with the Oregon Department of Transportation's Interstate 205 toll project, set to begin at the end of 2024. In a joint meeting Tuesday, West Linn City councilors and Oregon City commissioners met to discuss a variety...
Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard in Columbia River near Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, Wash. — The Coast Guard was called out on Saturday morning to rescue a man in the Columbia River near Puget Island after his kayak capsized. The island is located south of Cathlamet, Washington in Wahkiakum County. That's about halfway between Longview and Astoria, Oregon. The U.S. Coast...
Why don't more people want to become mental health care workers in Oregon?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The effects of Oregon's mental health care crisis are obvious, and they've made themselves known in big ways in recent weeks: a child pushed onto the MAX tracks; a man attacked, his ear and part of his face bitten off; a vacant church set on fire.
Nurses, hospital administrators push for changes to current health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospital staffing shortages have gone from bad to worse during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, with a growing number of nurses leaving the bedside overwhelmed and exhausted. Caregivers have been stretched thin in Oregon even as the number of new patients coming in...
Ice leads to multiple crashes in Marion County
SALEM, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to several crashes throughout Marion County on Sunday with icy roads being the major factor. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says there were at least 11 crashes between midnight and early Sunday evening, some which resulted in serious injuries. One on Sunnyside Road...
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
Owner of Portland restaurant Mother's Bistro targeted in check fraud scam
PORTLAND, Ore. — The owner of Mother’s Bistro and Bar in downtown Portland has been in a battle with her bank for the past several months after she was the target of check fraud. She lost more than $800 and said her bank claimed they couldn’t do anything about it.
Hundreds show up for MLK Day walk throughout North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people showed up to Peninsula Park on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The group 'Don't Shoot Portland' organized the march that included volunteers, community members, teachers and students. Tai Carpenter is the board president for 'Don't Shoot Portland' which promotes justice, civic action and social change. The march was the 9th annual 'Reclaim the Dream' march. She said MLK's legacy means so much to her.
Portland couple creates mocktails app for those abstaining from alcohol
PORTLAND, Ore. — During the month of January many embark in the popular sobriety challenge — Dry January. And studies have shown that cutting back on alcohol consumption can have a positive health impact that can eventually continue throughout the year. But finding restaurants and bars with fun...
Portland's Lan Su Chinese Garden celebrates Lunar New Year
The Lunar New Year begins on Jan. 22 and ushers in the Year of the Rabbit. The Lan Su Chinese Garden's festival features performances, workshops and lantern viewings.
1st small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US
TIGARD, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license.
Portland's Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub join forces for Irish Festival this spring
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland institutions are teaming up for an Irish Festival this spring. Long-running Portland St. Patrick's Day traditions the Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Festival say it will be "the city's biggest, greenest celebration" yet. The Shamrock Run Portland is known for attracting over 20,000 participants...
Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Representative Suzanne Bonamici was walking with her husband in Northwest Portland Friday evening when she was struck by a car, according to a tweet from her Communications Director. Natalie Crofts posted that the congresswoman and her husband were crossing the street in a crosswalk at the...
Egg prices soar, store shelves bare amid avian flu, supply chain issues
PORTLAND, Oregon — Grocery stores around the country — and some in Oregon — are once again struggling to keep eggs in stock while prices for the food staple continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. Since last February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports an...
Would-be burglar rappels into Woodland Walmart
WOODLAND, Wash. — Like a scene from a movie, a burglar dropped into a store from the roof and hit the jewelry counter, stuffing loot into a backpack during an attempted jewelry heist at the Walmart in Woodland on Christmas day. Police said that the suspect got into the...
