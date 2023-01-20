Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
greaterlongisland.com
Maggie’s Eatery and Take Away opens on Route 25A in Miller Place
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. Miller Place has a new take-out restaurant, conveniently located on Route 25A. Maggie’s Eatery and Take Away kicked open its doors for the first time this weekend,...
greaterlongisland.com
Photos: Babylon Barre celebrates grand opening in Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst saw its newest business swing open its doors this past weekend. Babylon Barre & Pilates held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 182 S. 1st Street. There was sample classes, vendors, refreshments and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The fitness studio offers a wide selection of classes, such...
longisland.com
Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville
Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
longisland.com
Charleys Cheesesteaks Coming to Centereach Mall Inside Walmart
Charley’s Cheesesteak is set to open in the space that used to be a McDonalds inside the Centereach Mall Walmart off Middle Country Road. According to the Charleys Cheesesteak website the restaurant will be coming soon but no date has been announced. There are six other restaurants already on Long Island, mostly inside food court malls like Roosevelt Field, Deer Park Tanger Outlet or Smith Haven.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Fire erupts in bedroom of Baldwin home
Fire officials said it happened around 6 p.m. on Milburn Avenue near Eastern Boulevard.
longisland.com
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
Trio Apprehended In String Of Dunkin' Burglaries In Suffolk County
An investigation into a string of burglaries of Dunkin' locations on Long Island led to charges for three people. Two people broke into Dunkin', located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. They stole cash and left...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection
A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners
A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
'End Of An Era': Popular Restaurant Closing After 50 Years On Long Island
After more than a half century of “introducing traditional Japanese cuisine and culture,” a popular Long Island restaurant is set to close.Shiro of Japan, located in Carle Place at 401 Old Country Road, will serve its last guests on Saturday, Feb. 4, the restaurant revealed on Facebook.“We are sadd…
Five Towns residents protest closure of area community center
Five Towns residents protest closure of area community center
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?
What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park
Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.
