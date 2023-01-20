ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centereach, NY

greaterlongisland.com

Maggie’s Eatery and Take Away opens on Route 25A in Miller Place

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. Miller Place has a new take-out restaurant, conveniently located on Route 25A. Maggie’s Eatery and Take Away kicked open its doors for the first time this weekend,...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Photos: Babylon Barre celebrates grand opening in Lindenhurst

Lindenhurst saw its newest business swing open its doors this past weekend. Babylon Barre & Pilates held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 182 S. 1st Street. There was sample classes, vendors, refreshments and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The fitness studio offers a wide selection of classes, such...
LINDENHURST, NY
longisland.com

Nashville-Style Chicken Joint, Slappin Chick, Opens in Hicksville

Bringing Nashville chicken to Long Island, Slappin Chick opened recently in Hicksville. The menu is unique and makes it simple to navigate. You order by plates with four options. Two chicken sliders with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($15), a bun and tenders plate with one slider, one tender, fries slaw and pickle ($14), a slappin’ fries plate with tenders chopped and loaded with seasoned fries, slaw and pickles ($14), or a tender plate, which is two tenders, fries and pickles ($13).
HICKSVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Charleys Cheesesteaks Coming to Centereach Mall Inside Walmart

Charley’s Cheesesteak is set to open in the space that used to be a McDonalds inside the Centereach Mall Walmart off Middle Country Road. According to the Charleys Cheesesteak website the restaurant will be coming soon but no date has been announced. There are six other restaurants already on Long Island, mostly inside food court malls like Roosevelt Field, Deer Park Tanger Outlet or Smith Haven.
CENTEREACH, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town

Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection

A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.
FARMINGDALE, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners

A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] What Happened to Millionaire's Row in Manhattan?

What was life like in Manhattan before skyscrapers dominated the skyline? Join as we explore millionaire's row mansions in Manhattan! Join us on a tour of 5th Avenue in New York City, specifically a section of the avenue known as Millionaire's Row. This area was once home to some of the wealthiest families in the United States and was located in midtown Manhattan, near Central Park. While many of the mansions that once stood on this street have been demolished, a few still remain and are the focus of the tour. The passage mentions that the area is now known as Billionaire's Row and is still a very wealthy part of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

