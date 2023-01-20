ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in the chest by people in stolen truck after crash in Chicago

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday in the chest by people in a stolen truck after a crash, according to Chicago police.

The crash and shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department , the man got out of his car after the crash and was shot by unknown people.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medicine.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation by Area Two detectives.

