Police: NY man faked claim that his child was in stolen car
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A New York driver who reported his car stolen with his child inside in Connecticut Friday ended up under arrest himself after police said he lied about the child in hopes of getting a faster response. Officers were told that someone made off with the...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M scratch-off lottery prize from cousin: New York DA
"The worst part of the crime," Detective Lieutenant John Nagle of the Glen Cove Police Department said, "was the fact that it was perpetrated by the victim’s own cousin.”
Body found in vehicle after multi-county police pursuit
LONDON, Ky. — A West Virginia woman’s body was found in a car with a Florida man after he was arrested by state police following a chase in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said a trooper tried to stop a car driving carelessly on Interstate 75 south just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, KSP said the suspect’s vehicle stopped when troopers activated lights and sirens, but when the troopers approached the car, the driver sped away.
Video of violent robberies in Ohio leads to arrests
Seven people, including two juveniles, have been charged after 13 aggravated robberies in five cities over the course of two months.
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins. Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across...
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
cnycentral.com
Mannion: death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz something 'families shouldn't be dealing with'
New York — New York State Sen. John Mannion (D-NY) told CNY Central, "from every individual I've spoken with, which would be all the way from teachers to the District Attorney to the Mayor, you know it's been ... it's just something that families shouldn't be dealing with," when we asked him about the murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.
yonkerstimes.com
Son Concealed Mom’s Death to Collect Her Retirement Benefits
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Special Agent-in-Charge Michael McGill of the Social Security Administration (SSA) Office of the Inspector General, Philadelphia Field Division, today announced the arrest of Charles Alton Bump Jr. for allegedly stealing $53,320 in payments from the New York State Common Retirement Fund and SSA that were sent to his deceased mother, Elizabeth Dorothy Case. Bump concealed his mother’s death and continued collecting her retirement and SSA payments. He allegedly stole $28,679 from the state pension fund and $24,641 from the SSA.
5 inmates at large after escaping jail through plumbing
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Federal agents have joined in the search for five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail on Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshals Service said it had joined the search for the five men and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of each inmate.
Florida is a snoozefest compared to New York
Florida’s got nuthin’ on NY Enough with people schlepping to Florida. Florida began 1,400 years ago. Nobody younger has been there since. Those in the state now could’ve been original settlers. Their average age is deceased. Reports of how wonderful the place is start mouthing the minute transplants leave the JetBlue restroom. It’s got beaches. Sand. Sky. Ocean. Warmth. Hurricanes. Galleries. Crocodiles. Also palms. Not leafy ones that provide shade for juniors. Outstretched ones that provide service for seniors. These palms have specific assignments. Like driving Madam’s car by day. By night just simply driving Madam. Me, I’m a New Yorker. Born, bred, educated, schooled,...
WHEC TV-10
Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder ’s bribery trial in what federal prosecutors believe is the largest corruption case in state history. Lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, also is being tried. A jury...
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings
Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
localsyr.com
Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
wxhc.com
Serious Accident on Route 13 Injures Three
Late Saturday morning, January 21st around 11:15am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a serious vehicle accident on Route 13 near Country Max for a reported two vehicle crash. The Homer Fire Department Fire Chief was in the area and was the first to arrive at the scene of the...
Riverside police asking for help identifying 2 theft suspects
RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects. Police released photos of a male and female suspected of using a stolen credit card from Riverside. Anyone who recognizes the two suspects can contact the City of Riverside Police at...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In NY
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year.
NY’s Kathy Hochul accused of double standard for banning flavored cigs not cannabis
Cigarette sellers are accusing Gov. Hochul of a double standard — proposing a ban on flavored tobacco while allowing the marketing of flavor-infused and fruity-scented marijuana merch. New York currently bans the sale of flavored vaping products. In her 2023 State of the State policy agenda, Hochul said she’ll introduce legislation to expand the ban to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products — like menthol smokes. The governor also proposed to hike the cigarette tax $1 — from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack. “These actions are projected to reduce the number of young people smoking cigarettes by 9%, prevent 22,000...
