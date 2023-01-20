ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WHIO Dayton

Body found in vehicle after multi-county police pursuit

LONDON, Ky. — A West Virginia woman’s body was found in a car with a Florida man after he was arrested by state police following a chase in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said a trooper tried to stop a car driving carelessly on Interstate 75 south just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, KSP said the suspect’s vehicle stopped when troopers activated lights and sirens, but when the troopers approached the car, the driver sped away.
LONDON, KY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mannion: death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz something 'families shouldn't be dealing with'

New York — New York State Sen. John Mannion (D-NY) told CNY Central, "from every individual I've spoken with, which would be all the way from teachers to the District Attorney to the Mayor, you know it's been ... it's just something that families shouldn't be dealing with," when we asked him about the murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.
yonkerstimes.com

Son Concealed Mom’s Death to Collect Her Retirement Benefits

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Special Agent-in-Charge Michael McGill of the Social Security Administration (SSA) Office of the Inspector General, Philadelphia Field Division, today announced the arrest of Charles Alton Bump Jr. for allegedly stealing $53,320 in payments from the New York State Common Retirement Fund and SSA that were sent to his deceased mother, Elizabeth Dorothy Case. Bump concealed his mother’s death and continued collecting her retirement and SSA payments. He allegedly stole $28,679 from the state pension fund and $24,641 from the SSA.
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Florida is a snoozefest compared to New York

Florida’s got nuthin’ on NY Enough with people schlepping to Florida. Florida began 1,400 years ago. Nobody younger has been there since. Those in the state now could’ve been original settlers. Their average age is deceased. Reports of how wonderful the place is start mouthing the minute transplants leave the JetBlue restroom. It’s got beaches. Sand. Sky. Ocean. Warmth. Hurricanes. Galleries. Crocodiles. Also palms. Not leafy ones that provide shade for juniors. Outstretched ones that provide service for seniors. These palms have specific assignments. Like driving Madam’s car by day. By night just simply driving Madam. Me, I’m a New Yorker. Born, bred, educated, schooled,...
FLORIDA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest

CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder ’s bribery trial in what federal prosecutors believe is the largest corruption case in state history. Lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, also is being tried. A jury...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings

Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
BUFFALO, NY
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Serious Accident on Route 13 Injures Three

Late Saturday morning, January 21st around 11:15am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to a serious vehicle accident on Route 13 near Country Max for a reported two vehicle crash. The Homer Fire Department Fire Chief was in the area and was the first to arrive at the scene of the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
New York Post

NY’s Kathy Hochul accused of double standard for banning flavored cigs not cannabis

Cigarette sellers are accusing Gov. Hochul of a double standard — proposing a ban on flavored tobacco while allowing the marketing of flavor-infused and fruity-scented marijuana merch. New York currently bans the sale of flavored vaping products. In her 2023 State of the State policy agenda,  Hochul said she’ll introduce legislation to expand the ban to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products — like menthol smokes. The governor also proposed to hike the cigarette tax $1 — from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack. “These actions are projected to reduce the number of young people smoking cigarettes by 9%, prevent 22,000...

