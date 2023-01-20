Read full article on original website
Man charged in death of Oklahoma girl, 4, returned to state
ANADARKO, Okla. — The man charged in the beating death of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl on Christmas Day has been returned to the state. The Caddo County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Ivon Adams III was booked into the county jail Thursday night. Adams was arrested last week in Arizona...
Drummond to work with OSBI investigating Foggy Bottoms scandal
New Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says his office will work with the OSBI in the state park restaurants scandal.
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
Fentanyl pills, nearly a pound of other drugs found during reckless driver stop
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a post by the Logan County Sheriff's office, on Jan. 13, the Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver call from Caulksville west of Paris. When, Bobby Bridgman, 39, of London, Arkansas, was pulled over, the Patrol Sgt. Charly Moua searched his vehicle...
KFOR
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma
news9.com
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
blackchronicle.com
Upgrades sought for security cameras in Oklahoma prisons | News
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prisons urgently want security digicam upgrades “in the worst way,” the top of a company that represents correctional workers mentioned. Bobby Cleveland, govt director of Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, mentioned the state’s prisons don’t have sufficient cameras, and those who do have cameras which can be “old and antiquated.”
KFOR
Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws
Man And Woman Wanted In Oklahoma And Arkansas Arrested In Florida
A man wanted in two states, and a woman wanted in one were both arrested in Florida and await extradition out of the sunshine state. According to investigators, on Thursday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies received information that John Norman Pitts Jr was at Suwannee Belle
KFOR
Discover Oklahoma: Godofredo's pizzeria and tap room
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
KFOR
Today in Oklahoma: Oakwood Springs Treatment Center
Sponsored Content – Oakwood Springs – Sponsored Content. Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Lamar Frizzell, CEO, and Mongo Allen, Director of Business Development, of Oakwood Springs treatment center. Oakwood Springs sets out to solve the largest healthcare challenge of our generation, the lack of access to quality care for mental illness and addiction.
kggfradio.com
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents
Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
KETV.com
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. Sister station KOCO's field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m., just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
KFOR
Tracking a Winter Storm heading into Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Our first Winter Storm of the season is heading towards Oklahoma for Tuesday!. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches are up and running. The good news we need the moisture. Bad news it’s coming as a snowstorm.
