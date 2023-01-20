ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. A 35-year-old man is now dead after police say he broke into a local ice...
Upgrades sought for security cameras in Oklahoma prisons | News

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prisons urgently want security digicam upgrades “in the worst way,” the top of a company that represents correctional workers mentioned. Bobby Cleveland, govt director of Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, mentioned the state’s prisons don’t have sufficient cameras, and those who do have cameras which can be “old and antiquated.”
Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws

Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws. Ivon Adams is accused of killing Athena Brownfield on Christmas. He and Alysia Adams, the caregivers of the four-year-old girl, have both been charged with child neglect.
Discover Oklahoma: Godofredo's pizzeria and tap room

Discover Oklahoma: Godofredo's pizzeria and tap room. Ivon Adams is accused of killing Athena Brownfield on Christmas. He and Alysia Adams, the caregivers of the four-year-old girl, have both been charged with child neglect.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Today in Oklahoma: Oakwood Springs Treatment Center

Sponsored Content – Oakwood Springs – Sponsored Content. Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Lamar Frizzell, CEO, and Mongo Allen, Director of Business Development, of Oakwood Springs treatment center. Oakwood Springs sets out to solve the largest healthcare challenge of our generation, the lack of access to quality care for mental illness and addiction.
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR

Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents

Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?

First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. Sister station KOCO's field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m., just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
Tracking a Winter Storm heading into Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Our first Winter Storm of the season is heading towards Oklahoma for Tuesday!. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches are up and running. The good news we need the moisture. Bad news it’s coming as a snowstorm.
