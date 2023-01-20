Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Vehicle Crashes into Indio Building; Driver Injured
(CNS) – A vehicle crashed into a building in Indio, injuring the driver and damaging the structure, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday at Van Buren Street and Indio Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The driver was taken to a hospital...
Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire
A firefighter is recovering following a house fire Friday night in Indian Wells. Cal Fire reported it broke out after 9:30 p.m. Friday off Hummingbird Lane. The two-story house was reportedly 4,000 square feet and 30% of it was on fire when emergency crews arrived. Firefighters from both Cathedral City and Palm Springs helped to The post Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire appeared first on KESQ.
Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet
A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove
Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department rescued a fallen hiker near Pine Cove Sunday afternoon. The report was made around 1:05 p.m. on the Pacific Crest Trail near Strawberry Creek. A helicopter was used to hoist the patient and they were then taken to the hospital. Be the first to know when news breaks in The post Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove appeared first on KESQ.
Man dead after plane crash in Aguanga
A man is dead following a plane crash in Aguana Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judi Lane and Benton Road in Aguanga. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. Multiple reports The post Man dead after plane crash in Aguanga appeared first on KESQ.
Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal
Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident The post Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Officers search Hemet home of Monterey Park gunman
Law enforcement on Sunday night swarmed the Hemet home of 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, the man authorities believe to be responsible for shooting and killing 10 people and wounding 10 others Saturday night in Monterey Park. Authorities also said Tran tried but failed to target another dance hall later in...
Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront
Phelan, San Bernardino County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a convenience store smashing through the storefront and injuring a child inside the location late Saturday night. San… Read more "Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront"
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
vvng.com
86-year-old man dies after Sunday morning crash on Highway 18 in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 86-year-old man died after a Sunday morning traffic collision in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened on January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:03 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Station, and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash.
California Lunar New Year Shooter Identified -- Suspect Dead
Huu Can Tran, 72, of Hemet, California, has been identified as the man responsible for a deadly shooting in Monterey Park, California. He is accused of opening fire at a dance studio, killing 10 people and injuring 10 more during the city's major Asian American community's Lunar New Year weekend celebrations.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Significantly Damages Riverside Home, Displacing Occupants
A fire that erupted in a Riverside home caused major damage, displacing the five occupants, none of whom were injured, officials said Friday. The blaze was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday at 983 W. La Cadena Drive, adjacent to Interstate 215, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief...
claremont-courier.com
Construction closure leaves 10 Freeway a relative ghost town — see video
It was definitely a strange sight Sunday morning as construction crews completed finishing touches on the Vineyard Avenue overpass, leaving parts of the 10 Freeway a relative ghost town. To finish the work, the freeway will close 10 p.m. to 10 a.m., January 22 and 23 between Vineyard and Archibald...
menifee247.com
Target store fire reportedly set as diversion for theft
A fire inside the Target store in Countryside Marketplace was apparently set as a diversion for theft, police said. Police and firefighters responded about 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the store, which had recently opened for business, according to Menifee PD. Store employees and the sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire, which burned some clothes in the Men’s Department.
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident
We're learning more about one of the victims that died in a deadly car accident that killed five people in Oasis. We first reported the story last Saturday after a semi truck struck a car at the intersection of Avenue 81 and State Route 86. The five victims included the driver, Alexa-Xiomara Felix-Reyes, 26, of The post Friends and family remember, Hernan Montes-Hernandez, one of the victims killed in deadly Oasis car accident appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead
VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
