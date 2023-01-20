ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: 16-year-old suspected of shooting 2 in Xenia turns self in

XENIA — A 16-year-old suspected of injuring two in a shooting in Xenia turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon. Shawn Strickland, 16, showed up at the City of Xenia Justice Center with his attorney around 5:30 p.m. and was taken into custody and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a media release.
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: ‘At least 15 to 20 vehicles’ crash on US-35 WB, EB

DAYTON — Multiple crashes were reported on U.S. Route 35 from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard early Monday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the strip of highway from both eastbound and westbound lanes due to multiple crashes starting at 5:15 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section is closed until 7 a.m. Monday with limits on which prisoners are admitted overnight, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. We reached out late Sunday after receiving multiple tips that the jail was not taking prisoners...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
cbs4indy.com

Richmond man arrested after standoff, home invasion

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police arrested a Richmond man after a home invasion and SWAT situation last week. Officers were called just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 due to a man trying to break into a home on N. 16th Street. Police said the man made it inside,...
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy