Join the King Cake Cocktail Trail and enjoy Carnival cocktails for a good cause!
The countdown continues to the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake! Until then, join the King Cake Cocktail Trail, and kick off the celebration with Carnival cocktails!
Rougarou Fest wins 2022 Louey Award for Festival of the Year
Houma’s own Rougarou Fest was awarded the 2022 Louey Festival of the Year Award at Louisiana’s Travel Associations annual meeting in New Orleans on January 19th, 2023!. Rougarou Fest is a popular, Houma-based event sponsored by the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which takes place yearly in the fall. “So many people love the Fest, and we want local participants to realize the connection between the Fest and the Discovery Center,” said Executive Director Jonathan Foret. “Rougarou Fest is our main fundraiser of the year, and it helps fund educational events to bring awareness to our environmental impact,” explained Foret. “All the money goes straight back into the community.”
Mobile painting business encourages creativity and fun
Local Montessori school art teacher and parent Alexandra Guerra is bringing creative fun to Terrebonne Parish with her mobile painting business, Little Arts Studio. “It all started out when I was living in Florida, and working for the company Painting with a Twist,” Alexandra explained. “Painting with a Twist is a company that was started following Hurricane Katrina in Covington, Louisiana as a way to employ local artists. The artists would be hired to lead simple painting classes for fun events such as bachelorette parties, birthday parties, and or team building activities. There are over 200 locations in the United States,” said Alexandra. “But when I moved to Houma from Texas, I realized there wasn’t anything like that in Terrebonne Parish and I saw my opportunity.”
Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday
A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life.
City of Gretna announces 2023 Carnival Season festivities
With the Big Easy now two weeks deep into Carnival Season, plans for the days leading up to Fat Tuesday are beginning to come into focus. The City of Gretna announced Friday that they have a robust lineup of Mardi Gras festivities on tap.
Country music legend coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country music star Emmylou Harris has been booked for the Manship Theatre gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo career began in 1975, and since then, the Alabama native has made more than 25 albums and sold in excess of 15 million records, according […]
Cinclare announces new Executive Chef
Cinclare Southern Bistro in Thibodaux recently announced their new Executive Chef, Bayou Gauche native Dani Guiliot. Dani is a graduate of the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University, completing her degree in 2022. At just 24 years old, Dani has worked as a member of the Cinclare team for the past three years, but began working in kitchens as early as age 18. “I really started baking in high school,” said Dani. “I would make huge cakes for all sorts of occasions. I always wanted to push the boundaries of what I could do.”
Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
Hache Grant Association presented with 2022 Louey Community Partnership Award
The Hache Grant Association of Houma was presented with the 2022 Louey Community Partnership Award by the Louisiana Travel Association and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser at their annual event on January 19th, 2023!. The Community Partnership Award is given to an organization who “collaborate on a community-driven initiative to make...
Vampire Cafe—A New Orleans Must Visit Restaurant
Did you know that there is a restaurant in New Orleans that is Vampire themed?
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Where to catch the St. Augustine High School Marching 100 band during Mardi Gras 2023
The 120 members of the St. Augustine High School Purple Knights marching band are preparing for another season setting the beat for Mardi Gras parades. Drum major this year are Brice Miller, Jr., Joshua Mirabin, Kevin Price, Jr. and Devin Shabaaz. With 10 parades on the schedule, the Marching 100...
Creole White Beans with Shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
Nicholls Presents 10 Awards During Spring 2023 University Convocation
Nicholls State University presented 10 awards to its faculty and staff during the spring 2023 University Convocation on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The event featured opening remarks by Nicholls State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Sue Westbrook and Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune. “This semester, we...
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907
The Iconic Hotel whose extensive history started back in the twilight of the Gilded Age is one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Kenner Discovery building new athletic, performing arts center with loan from Jefferson Parish Schools
The Jefferson Parish School Board is loaning the nonprofit that oversees Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy $5.2 million to build a new “1,000 seat multipurpose facility.”. The “Discovery Arts and Athletics Performance Center” will be located at the charter school’s campus off Vintage and Loyola drives in Kenner and...
Where To Get Mardi Gras King Cake | The Best King Cake Bakeries in New Orleans
It's finally the time of year when you can indulge in some sweet, cinnamon-y king cake! The traditional New Orleans confection is supposed to be eaten only during carnival season from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras Day, but that still doesn't stop some people from enjoying it all year long. The king cake wars are real, and it's hard to choose a favorite with all of the options available. These bakeries tend to be the top of the list when it comes to talking about who makes the best king cake.
