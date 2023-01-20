ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, OR

KTVL

Southern Oregon University's Latinx program holds a college resource day

ASHLAND — Southern Oregon Universities Latinx program hosted its annual Latin Family Day, where students and parents can see what opportunities higher education can provide. “We know that for some their basic needs are not being met, or they need to prioritize their mental health so when we hold conferences we connect them to community resources,” said Monserrat Alegria, a co-program coordinator.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Ashland Mayor, Julie Akins, resigns

ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland announced Mayor Julie Akins is resigning effective Friday, Jan. 27. Akins submitted her resignation Monday morning. "I've been honored to serve the people of Ashland as your elected mayor, an honor afforded few, and I have appreciated the support of the people. But it's important to admit when it's time and for me it's time," Akins said in her resignation.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Oasis Center gives back to employee in need

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oasis Center of the Rogue Valley sprang into action when they were informed their coworker was diagnosed with Leukemia. “I think that we are all one big family because that’s what our ultimate goal is together. So every single person that works here has either lived an experience or worked through a trauma in their lives. We are crazy, corky and want to help people so that is what makes us close-knit,” said Jill Manahon, Peer Lead at Oasis Center.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?

MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
MEDFORD, OR
opb.org

Josephine County commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Residents in Josephine County are angry at local commissioners for making what they call a political decision to remove required public notices from the Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper on Wednesday morning. Dozens of residents attended the commissioners meeting to chastise the...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner, of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK

A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
CANYONVILLE, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

