MEDFORD, Ore. — Oasis Center of the Rogue Valley sprang into action when they were informed their coworker was diagnosed with Leukemia. “I think that we are all one big family because that’s what our ultimate goal is together. So every single person that works here has either lived an experience or worked through a trauma in their lives. We are crazy, corky and want to help people so that is what makes us close-knit,” said Jill Manahon, Peer Lead at Oasis Center.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO