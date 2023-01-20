Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVL
Southern Oregon University's Latinx program holds a college resource day
ASHLAND — Southern Oregon Universities Latinx program hosted its annual Latin Family Day, where students and parents can see what opportunities higher education can provide. “We know that for some their basic needs are not being met, or they need to prioritize their mental health so when we hold conferences we connect them to community resources,” said Monserrat Alegria, a co-program coordinator.
KTVL
Ashland Mayor, Julie Akins, resigns
ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland announced Mayor Julie Akins is resigning effective Friday, Jan. 27. Akins submitted her resignation Monday morning. "I've been honored to serve the people of Ashland as your elected mayor, an honor afforded few, and I have appreciated the support of the people. But it's important to admit when it's time and for me it's time," Akins said in her resignation.
KTVL
Oasis Center gives back to employee in need
MEDFORD, Ore. — Oasis Center of the Rogue Valley sprang into action when they were informed their coworker was diagnosed with Leukemia. “I think that we are all one big family because that’s what our ultimate goal is together. So every single person that works here has either lived an experience or worked through a trauma in their lives. We are crazy, corky and want to help people so that is what makes us close-knit,” said Jill Manahon, Peer Lead at Oasis Center.
KTVL
Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group has a Rogue Reimagined survey
TALENT — Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group is working on a survey to help better the community by advocating for more resources in the rebuilding process after the Almeda fire. “We are building those deliverables and are in the process of creating a list of what people will...
KTVL
Ask10: Why hasn't Puck's Donuts in Phoenix opened after the Almeda fire?
PHOENIX, Ore. — News10 viewer Linda asked, "why hasn't Puck's Donuts in Phoenix opened yet after burning down in the Almeda fire?" The much-loved donut shop is reopening for business on Tuesday at six in the morning. The family-owned business lost everything to the fire on September 8th, 2020,...
KTVL
Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
KDRV
Electrical shore-line issues cause two RV fires in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire helped put out two RV fires in Josephine County that were caused by electrical shore-line issues. Both fires happened yesterday. The first was at about 4 p.m. at Whitehorse Park. Firefighters say the damage was minimal, and while there were people inside...
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4835 Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Take a look at this! Here’s a terrific hard-to-find property where you can have your large animal without traveling to a boarding facility. Available now and will go fast!. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on 3.47 acres with a horse barn with a loft on Wocus Rd.
opb.org
Josephine County commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Residents in Josephine County are angry at local commissioners for making what they call a political decision to remove required public notices from the Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper on Wednesday morning. Dozens of residents attended the commissioners meeting to chastise the...
KTVL
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner, of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
actionnewsnow.com
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
Comments / 0