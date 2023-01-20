ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

David Crosby from Crosby, Stills & Nash Dead at 81

5:10 PM PT -- David was the biological father to Melissa Etheridge's 2 children, and she posted a tribute to her dear friend, thanking him for the "gift of family." David Crosby, the singer, songwriter and guitarist and member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died. His...
The Guardian

From the Byrds to CPR: David Crosby’s 10 greatest recordings

The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season) (1965) Crosby co-founded the Byrds, cementing his place as a major architect of the 1960s folk-rock movement. The title track of the California group’s second LP – a Pete Seeger cover with lyrics largely plucked from the Book of Ecclesiastes – pleads for peace while meditating on the sometimes bittersweet cyclical nature of life. The song also shows off Crosby’s gift for musical subtlety: He starts the song with elegiac guitar marked by precise rhythmic movements and then demonstrates an almost supernatural ability to sing with his bandmates, finding the harmonic sweet spot like a magnet clicking into place.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81

David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter and founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died, a source close to the musician confirmed Thursday. He was 81. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee died after a long illness, his wife said in a statement...
iheart.com

Music World Reacts To Death Of David Crosby

David Crosby had lots of complicated relationships in his life, but his affair with music was steadfast. Croz died Thursday at age 81 after battling an undisclosed illness. A two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Crosby's career spanned more than six decades and included a wealth of classic recordings.
Distractify

David Crosby's Decision to Leave the Byrds Followed Feuding Among Bandmates

In terms of influential acts of the 20th century, The Byrds' impact knows no bounds. Although the group doesn't receive the widespread acclaim of their contemporaries, their short, yet impactful time together left a notable mark on music history and led to the formation of Crosby, Stills, & Nash...all thanks to David Crosby's departure from The Byrds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy