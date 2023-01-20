We all know it's coming, the only question is when. Just like the X-Men, Miles Morales will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut at some point. Sure, Sony and Disney need to figure out a deal that will make the maximum amount of money for both, but introducing him in the MCU makes so much sense that there's no way it won't happen eventually. After all, his take on Spider-Manning have managed to breathe fresh air on the character concept, and Miles' role in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" have more than realized the character's big screen potential.

9 HOURS AGO