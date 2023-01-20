ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight

By TOM ATKINS
 3 days ago

Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe storm watches or warnings for our area at this time.

