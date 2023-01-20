Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight

A storm system arriving on Wednesday has the potential to cause widespread travel impacts across the region. STILL 4 DAYS AWAY - The track this low pressure system will take still remains uncertain, and that will impact how much snow NW Ohio and SE Michigan gets. If the low tracks from Cincinnati to Cleveland (at this time the more likely track), we will be on the NW side of the rain/snow line, and that would maximize our snow potential with several inches falling, possibly more. If that low tracks more to the SE, we may get clipped by the northern edge and that would give us lighter snow totals. On the other hand, if that low tracks more to the NW, then warmer air will push north, allowing more of the precipitation to fall as rain... thereby reducing our snow totals.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO