Related
PennDOT issues road restrictions ahead of winter weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties beginning at the Interstate 84 interchange in Dunmore on Sunday, January 22nd, at 5:00 p.m. Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle...
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
Work Resumes on Rail Line Between Roxbury and Andover
ROXBURY, NJ – Preparations for the restoration of a 112-year-old railroad tunnel on the former Lackawanna “Cutoff” in Byram are taking place, marking an important milestone in the proposed re-activation of the long-dormant rail line that once connected Roxbury to Pennsylvania and beyond. Work crews have been clearing trees in the vicinity of the Roseville Tunnel and at the site where a new NJ Transit station will be built nearby in Andover. It is estimated the $32.5 million job will be done in 2026, allowing for passenger train service to extend from the current Lake Hopatcong station in Landing to the new...
We should invest in connecting Stockertown and Palmer Township bike paths | Letter
Having just read the article about the $1.65 million allotted to extend the bike trail from Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top, I would like to suggest that it would be nice if a little bit of the money could be used to connect the Stockertown rails-to-trails path directly to the Palmer Township bike path.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
sauconsource.com
Who’s Damaging New Concrete in Fountain Hill?
A major overhaul of Broadway that is under way in Fountain Hill has become a target for a vandal or vandals, borough officials said in a borough-wide notification Friday. The message that went out via the borough’s new alert system asked residents to be on the lookout for whomever is “carving graffiti into the fresh concrete on Broadway.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move ahead with merger, sale of properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move forward with merging their congregations and selling properties to Lehigh University. The announcement was made during a United Proclamation of the Gospel service this weekend at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The merger of St. Peter's, St. John's Windish...
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
Knox Mine Disaster happened 64 years ago
Today marks the 64th anniversary of the Knox Mine Disaster when the Susquehanna River broke through flooding the mine essentially ending the m
Bucks County Was Home to Several Underground Railroad Locations, Many of Which Can Still Be Visited Today
During the time of the Underground Railroad, many locations in Bucks County served as important spots in the fight for freedom. Thomas K. Phillips wrote about the spots for Visit Bucks County. In the 18th and 19th centuries, Bucks County was home to many important stops on the Underground Railroad....
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
Crash closes part of ramp from Route 22 to Schoenersville Road
A Friday morning crash closed part of a ramp from Route 22 to Schoenersville Road. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:53 a.m. at the intersection of the ramp from Route 22 East and Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE)
Allentown’s first homicide of the year is a 28-year-old Lehigh County woman killed early Sunday morning in an East Side shooting. Blessing Alida Taveras, of North Whitehall Township, was killed and a 28-year-old man wounded in the incident at in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard, authorities said. Lehigh...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.
A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
abc27.com
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting
A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said.Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Leh…
Phillipsburg Mall redevelopment petition calls for new warehouses, affordable housing
A new plan to reinvigorate the former Phillipsburg Mall site and surrounding properties could add more warehouses and nearly 100 affordable housing units to Warren County. Lopatcong and Pohatcong townships are calling for the expansion of an existing development overlay district called the New Jersey Highlands Center. The expansion would add 11 properties east of Lock Street and one property along South Main Street to the district.
