ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladenboro Police searching for suspect in alleged store break-in

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Bladenboro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person they say broke into a store on Monday. The break-in was reported at the Fast Mart Convenience Store along W. Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. Police say any information about the suspect’s identity can be...
YAHOO!

Presumed death of transgender woman becomes rallying point for Wilmington LGBTQ+ groups

About 50 people gathered outside Wilmington City Hall Friday to light candles, leave flowers, share encouragement and mourn the presumed death of KC Johnson. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Johnson, a 27-year-old transgender woman, was killed on the 1300 block of King Street on Friday. Johnson was last seen in the 1900 block of Tradd Court on Thursday, Jan. 12 and reported missing the next day.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Murderer Paroled by State

Jeffrey Allen Lane, who stabbed an 88 year old woman to death in 1990, is a free man. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Lane’s latest application for parole, according to a press release. He was approved for release on Jan. 14, 2021, and granted release Jan. 9 after having met all conditions for release.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local archaeologists dig for more of Wilmington’s past

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of Downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archaelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years now. Everything...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy