WECT
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly obtained warrants show the Myrtle Beach man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a North Carolina woman was taken into custody due to a welfare check. According to arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach police officers were called to Culbertson...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man pleads guilty to involvement in 2020 Wilmington Mother’s Day murder
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A local gang member who murdered a rival on Mother’s Day in 2020 will serve up to 22.6 years in prison after entering a guilty plea on Monday. The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office says Dequan Mullins, 21, fired multiple shots...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
WECT
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Filed on Friday, Jan. 20, the complaint says that Campbell was employed from Dec. 2016 to Jan. 2019...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro Police searching for suspect in alleged store break-in
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Bladenboro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person they say broke into a store on Monday. The break-in was reported at the Fast Mart Convenience Store along W. Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. Police say any information about the suspect’s identity can be...
YAHOO!
Presumed death of transgender woman becomes rallying point for Wilmington LGBTQ+ groups
About 50 people gathered outside Wilmington City Hall Friday to light candles, leave flowers, share encouragement and mourn the presumed death of KC Johnson. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Johnson, a 27-year-old transgender woman, was killed on the 1300 block of King Street on Friday. Johnson was last seen in the 1900 block of Tradd Court on Thursday, Jan. 12 and reported missing the next day.
foxwilmington.com
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a suspect is in custody following an armed robbery that took place at a Family Dollar in Leland on Jan. 22. According to the announcement, 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery...
Warrants: 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway officer had .066 BAC, tested positive for THC
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting at a Conway officer Dec. 29 had a blood alcohol concentration of .066 and tested positive for THC, according to warrants released Friday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, of Conway, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during […]
cbs17
Police: Woman left SC hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman left a South Carolina hospital on Wednesday without being discharged and stole a hospital van, according to a police report and warrant. Paige Louise Johnson, 26, of Longs in Horry County, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, according to online booking records.
WYFF4.com
Woman dragged after purse stolen by Greenwood woman on moped, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was recovering Friday after being dragged in a store parking lot by a woman from Greenwood on a moped who tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
WECT
Man found guilty in murder of retired Columbus County music teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been found guilty by a Columbus County jury in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her body...
Lawsuit: Horry County police wrongfully arrested man after crash, placed dead deer on $1K mattress
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man claims he was wrongfully arrested by the Horry County Police Department after he was involved in a crash with a deer in November, according to a lawsuit. Christopher Gosnell hit a deer with his truck on Nov. 17, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 12. Police […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
Person dragged by moped attempting to get stolen purse back, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department are investigating after a person was dragged by a moped Friday afternoon after a suspect allegedly took their purse, the department said in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
WECT
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gathering planned to honor life of KC Johnson, missing woman killed in Wilmington last week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has planned a community gathering to honor the life of a Wilmington woman killed last Friday. The event is planned for Friday at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Wilmington City Hall at 102 North 3rd Street.
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
columbuscountynews.com
Murderer Paroled by State
Jeffrey Allen Lane, who stabbed an 88 year old woman to death in 1990, is a free man. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Lane’s latest application for parole, according to a press release. He was approved for release on Jan. 14, 2021, and granted release Jan. 9 after having met all conditions for release.
Clinton drug operation nets felony arrests, dozens of charges
Detectives with the Clinton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit recently concluded a four-month drug operation that netted 44 drug ch
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists dig for more of Wilmington’s past
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of Downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archaelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years now. Everything...
