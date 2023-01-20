Feds aim to curb ‘crisis’ of wildfires; Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter; AP Top 25 Movies revealed | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Motive unclear in California shooting; remembering Lisa Marie Presley; NFL highlights; ‘Avatar’ remains No. 1 | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The gunman was found Sunday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van. » Senior Democrats are expressing criticism of how President...
Investigation? Review? President Joe Biden faces a messaging problem over classified documents
WASHINGTON — When Hillary Clinton was running for president, her campaign wanted a gentler way to talk about the criminal investigation into her private email server, so they called it a “security review.”. Now President Joe Biden’s team is using similar language when talking about the discovery of...
AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden’s term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden’s current top aide, Ron Klain, is...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden’s top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain’s plans. Klain’s expected departure comes not...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel
Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats
Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief
A breakdown in the federal aviation system earlier this month threw a spotlight on the absence of a Senate-confirmed leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for the chamber to confirm President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the agency. But key Senate Republicans have raised concerns about that nominee, […] The post Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts
An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday. Richard Barnett, also known as “Bigo,” was charged with eight federal crimes...
Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent indicted on charges of aiding Russian oligarch
NEW YORK (AP) — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official has been indicted on charges he helped a Russian oligarch, in violation of U.S. sanctions. He was also charged, in a separate indictment, with taking cash from a former foreign security officer. Charles McGonigal, the special agent in charge...
Spokane County Sheriff Nowels to address social media's role in fentanyl trafficking
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels will join a roundtable discussion Wednesday in the nation’s capital about the role that social media platforms play in the fentanyl trafficking crisis. “Fentanyl is now being mixed with every controlled substance – that’s how big of a problem we have,” he said. Nowels, who took office at the start of the year, is one of four panelists asked by Eastern...
US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees
WASHINGTON — A new government program is giving American citizens the chance to play a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year in the United States. During the first year of the Welcome Corps, the State Department aims to line up 10,000 Americans who can...
What abortion in America looks like 50 years after Roe v. Wade
The Trust Women Wichita abortion clinic is busier than ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. Its patient load has more than doubled, staff more than tripled and it went from offering abortions part-time to five days a week, most weeks. Still, it’s nowhere near...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1 million lottery prize from her cousin
A Texas woman pleaded guilty to a felony charge and is facing up to four years in prison for stealing her cousin’s $1 million New York state lottery jackpot, officials said. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree grand larceny after allegedly stealing a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from her cousin and claiming over $500,000 of his award in November 2020, according to a press release from Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.
Report: Climate misinformation thrives on Elon Musk’s Twitter
WASHINGTON — Search for the word “climate” on Twitter and the first automatic recommendation isn’t “climate crisis” or “climate jobs” or even “climate change” but instead “climate scam.”. Clicking on the recommendation yields dozens of posts denying the reality...
