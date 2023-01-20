ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should marijuana be legalized in Tennessee? Lawmaker files bill to add cannabis-related questions to 2024 ballot

By Erin McCullough
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Tennessee lawmaker is hoping to push the conversation around both medical and recreational cannabis on the next general election ballot.

Rep. Jesse Chism (D—Memphis) has introduced a bill that would add three cannabis-related questions to the November 2024 election ballot. The questions would be non-binding and only serve to gauge public interest on the subjects of medical and recreational cannabis, as well as the decriminalization of some weed offenses.

The questions that would be added to the ballot are:

  • Should the State of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana?
  • Should the State of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than one ounce (1 oz.) of marijuana?
  • Should the State of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational use marijuana?
The bill further directs the Secretary of State to gather the results of the “public policy opinion poll” and send them to each member of the Tennessee General Assembly. The poll would be non-binding, according to Chism’s bill.

Cannabis usage will be one larger topic of debate this legislative session, as multiple bills have been filed seeking to legalize weed in one way or another. Democrats have filed bills on both recreational and medical cannabis.

Rep. Bob Freeman (D—Nashville) and Sen. Heidi Campbell (D—Nashville) introduced the “Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans” or FACT Act, while Rep. Chism introduced a bill seeking to enact the “Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act.”

While Freeman and Campbell’s bill has virtually little to no chance at becoming law, Chism’s has a better shot of moving through the legislature.

In past years, Sen. Janice Bowling (R—Tullahoma) has introduced a bill advocating for medical cannabis for certain medical conditions, but movement on the issue has been slow-going. The measure never made it out of committee on more than one occasion.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 80

RB B
3d ago

Yes. Cancer survivor here, 2 years cancer free. Stage 3, 10cm lung tumor. Marijuana helped me to maintain an appetite and keep weight on during chemo and radiation way better than the Pharma drugs i was given. Since then helps with stress, anxiety and sleep, again way better and way less side effects than Pharma drugs given for these ailments . God made all plants and animals for mans use. TN resident here had to go out of state to purchase. My body my God given choice to chose what I put in it.

Reply
17
Ricky Andrews
3d ago

and if republicans wonder why lots of people especially the younger generation are voting democrate it's because of issues like this yet alcohol is legal it's a lot worse than weed wake up America times aren't changing time has changed we want our weed like the rest of the states have it's not fair for us not having it when other states have it but yet we get caught with weed we go to jail if it's good for one State then it's good for every state,!!!

Reply(1)
15
Tahonna Anderson
3d ago

How many times does this have to be asked? The majority of people in the state of TN are in favor of legal marijuana and keeping it illegal is not preventing anyone from using it, its just preventing people from having safe access to it.

Reply
8
